Data Analytics Company Licenses Robust Analytics Technology to Multiple Channel Partners

News provided by

Baker Street Scientific

01 Jun, 2023, 15:59 ET

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Street Scientific (BakerSCI), a quiet yet formidable provider of unique data analytics solutions, announced today that it has entered into licensing agreements with multiple channel partners for its robust, unique, and extraordinary analytics technology. This is the culmination of a multi-year strategy to commercialize its intellectual property broad and deep through channel partners who are experts in their industries.

These first channel partners have strong pipelines of potential customers needing data analytics and are excited to leverage BakerSCI's science and technology to provide their clients with the most unique advanced analytics solutions available.

BakerSCI's analytics technology is one of the most powerful in the industry, providing organizations with the ability to analyze vast amounts of data and gain valuable insights that drive business success. The technology is capable of handling large-scale data sets, providing real-time analysis, and delivering accurate and actionable insights.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a strong group of channel partners," said Bob Wright, Chief Executive Officer of BakerSCI. "Our analytics technology is unparalleled in the industry, and we are excited to see it commercialized by these partners to help their clients achieve their business goals."

Channel partners will be able to offer their clients a range of products and services leveraging BakerSCI's analytics technology, including data analysis, discoveries of the unknown, and data visualization. These capabilities will enable analysts, organizations, and artificial intelligence systems to gain deeper insights into their operations than ever before to identify new opportunities and make more informed decisions… helping organizations worldwide to unlock the power of their data.

With the licensing agreements in place, BakerSCI is poised to realize the benefits and return on investment they have been planning for over the past several years.

For more information about BakerSCI's analytics science and technology, visit bakersci.com.

Contact:
Michael Edmeades
Chief Marketing Officer
Baker Street Scientific, Inc.
Phone: 404-966-9836
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baker Street Scientific

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.