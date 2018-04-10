Data Analytics Consulting Firm Clarity Insights Welcomes New Financial Services and Automotive Partner

With nearly two decades of experience managing large-scale data analytics programs, from sales and marketing to delivery to thought leadership, Neetu provides not only practical expertise but also industry depth. Her history of work with cutting-edge technologies and solutions such as cognitive computing, master data management, big data, discovery and analytics provide a strong basis for cultural fit at the data analytics firm.

Clarity Insights, the nation's largest onshore consultancy focused solely on data and analytics, is continuing toward another year of growth. Neetu joins Gabriel Mohanna, another recent hire, as the firm expands its leadership team.

"Neetu began delivering significant big data and machine learning results for major companies long before it was the hot business topic it is today," said Neil Huse, President of Clarity Insights. "Her success is clear evidence of her ability to take data and apply it to business challenges in ways that solve problems by unlocking new value hidden in data, allowing companies to make real operational changes based on the conclusions."

Prior to joining Clarity Insights, Neetu spent more than 15 years building from scratch, thriving data, big data, analytics and data science organizations for firms such as Knightsbridge, Hewlett Packard and SAP. Neetu holds two master's degrees, an MBA and Masters in International Politics.

"I am honored to be an integral part of the Clarity Insights executive team. I truly believe in the passion of our mission: to enable financial and automotive institutions to become true leaders, harnessing the power of disruptive and game-changing analytical and artificial intelligence strategies," Neetu said.

