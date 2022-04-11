Data Analytics Market Size to grow by USD 196.47 Billion | 32% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Data Analytics Market Segmentation Highlights

Component

Services

The services component segment held the largest data analytics market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance in the forecast period. Services establish a defined interface that describes how data is communicated with the service to reuse them. Various types of services being offered are Implementation & integration service, training & support service, and consulting services.

Software



Hardware

Geography

APAC

APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 13.54% and 18.77%. 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for data analytics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Data Analytics Market Vendor Landscape

The data analytics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings are:

Amazon Web Services Inc.: The company offers Analytics on AWS which offers machine learning integration, unified data access, security, governance and others.

The company offers Analytics on AWS which offers machine learning integration, unified data access, security, governance and others. International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers IBM Cloud Pak for data, IBM Watson studio and IBM Watson assistant under Analytics which provides a trusted data foundation for AI, Reduce regulatory and reputational risk, integrates AI into workflows and others.

The company offers IBM Cloud Pak for data, IBM Watson studio and IBM Watson assistant under Analytics which provides a trusted data foundation for AI, Reduce regulatory and reputational risk, integrates AI into workflows and others. Microsoft Corp.: The company offers Microsoft Power BI which has advanced AI capabilities, apply for additional data protection, and more easily share insights across organization.

The company offers Microsoft Power BI which has advanced AI capabilities, apply for additional data protection, and more easily share insights across organization. Mu Sigma Inc.: The company offers Art of Problem Solving System under data analytics solution which offers outcomes, behaviors, insights, interdependency analysis and others.

The company offers Art of Problem Solving System under data analytics solution which offers outcomes, behaviors, insights, interdependency analysis and others. Oracle Corp.: The company offers Oracle analytics which is a complete platform with ready-to-use services for a wide variety of workloads and data.

The company offers Oracle analytics which is a complete platform with ready-to-use services for a wide variety of workloads and data. SAP SE: The company offers SAP data and analytics which incorporates direct connectivity to SAP and third-party data sources with unmatched knowledge of business processes and semantics.

The company offers SAP data and analytics which incorporates direct connectivity to SAP and third-party data sources with unmatched knowledge of business processes and semantics. Sisense Inc.: The company offersSisense Fusion Analytics under data and analytics which is business intelligence software and empower everyone across your organization by infusing intelligence into workflows and processes that accelerate business growth.

The company offersSisense Fusion Analytics under data and analytics which is business intelligence software and empower everyone across your organization by infusing intelligence into workflows and processes that accelerate business growth. Tableau Software LLC: The company offers Tableau for IT which delivers value with trusted analytics and empower organizational agility.

The company offers Tableau for IT which delivers value with trusted analytics and empower organizational agility. ThoughtSpot Inc. : The company offers ThoughtSpot under cloud platform which empowers customer to create, consume, and operationalize data-driven insights.

The company offers ThoughtSpot under cloud platform which empowers customer to create, consume, and operationalize data-driven insights. Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers Zoho Analytics under analytics platform which is a self-service data analytics software that allows customers to create insightful dashboards and data visualizations.

Data Analytics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data analytics market report covers the following areas:

Data Analytics Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data analytics market vendors

Data Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.54% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 196.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sisense Inc., Tableau Software LLC, ThoughtSpot Inc. , and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon Web Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Mu Sigma Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software LLC

ThoughtSpot Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

