Data Analytics Market to grow by USD 288.7 Billion (2025-2029), the extensive use of modern technology in company operations boosts the market, Report with market evolution powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global data analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 288.7 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Extensive use of modern technology in company operations is driving market growth, with a trend towards prevalence of internet and increased use of linked and integrated technologies. However, integration of data from different sources poses a challenge. Key market players include Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd..

Data Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 288.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, France, China, Brazil, Japan, India, and South Korea Key companies profiled Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The data analytics market is experiencing significant growth with key players like Orbital Insight, Carahsoft Technology Corp, Google, and others leading the way. Orbital Insight provides satellite imagery and data analytics for trade markets, while Carahsoft offers data analytics tools for government agencies and healthcare data research. Google's TerraScope offers traffic trend and demand forecasting for various sectors including e-commerce, banking, and IT services. Google's GA4 and Google Ads campaigns provide cross-product access management for advertising and customer service analytics. Data security concerns continue to be a focus with the rise of big data and the use of social media platforms for marketing strategies. Predictive, prescriptive, and descriptive analytics are essential for businesses to gain insights into customer behavior and differentiate from competitors. New business prospects include text analytics, social media, and mobile technology. Real-time security is crucial to prevent data loss incidents and cyberattacks. The market is also seeing opportunities in procurement efficiency, enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, human resource management, database management, and cloud or on-premises solutions. Mobile technology, including internet-connected mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, is driving the consumption of data. Unstructured data and analytical tools are essential for businesses to make informed decisions and improve business processes. The market is expected to continue growing with the increasing use of data analytics in various industries.

The proliferation of the Internet and advanced Internet services have led to a substantial increase in data generation. Globalization and economic expansion are key drivers of this trend, as more touchpoints emerge and organizations seek to understand consumer behavior. This has resulted in a growing need for data collection and analysis. Consequently, companies are hiring data scientists and analysts to manage and derive insights from their expanding data sets. Additionally, the potential for revenue generation through data analytics is a significant motivator for adoption.

Market Challenges

The data analytics market is experiencing significant growth as businesses and organizations across various industries, including trade markets, healthcare, government agencies, banking, e-commerce, IT services, and more, seek to gain valuable insights from their data. Companies like Orbital Insight and Carahsoft Technology Corp are leading the way with innovative data analytics tools for forecasting trends in industries like trade and traffic. Google, with its GA4 and Google Ads campaigns, offers powerful data analytics capabilities for marketing and customer service. However, challenges persist in managing cross-product access, ensuring data security, and addressing data security concerns, particularly in relation to social media platforms and mobile technology. Big data market trends include the use of predictive and prescriptive analytics, text analytics, and real-time security. New business prospects lie in areas like fraud and security intelligence, data mining, and supply chain management. Data consumption is on the rise, driven by the increasing use of internet-connected mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. Cloud and on-premises solutions offer different advantages, and businesses must consider their specific needs when choosing a data analytics solution. Procurement efficiency and corporate growth are key opportunities for businesses in this market.

Businesses today rely on extracting valuable insights from data to make informed decisions, reduce risks, and identify key consumer segments. However, collecting and consolidating data from various sources can be challenging for large corporations. Data exchanges and ecosystems offer solutions by enabling the centralized analysis of acquired data and ensuring data accuracy. The implementation and evolution of these tools vary based on the perceived value of data for different client groups. By utilizing data interchange and ecosystems, companies can effectively manage and leverage their data assets for optimal business performance.

Segment Overview

This data analytics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Services

1.2 Software

1.3 Hardware Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Services- In the Data Analytics Market, the Services segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the implementation and integration of service-oriented architectures (SOAs), which enable the seamless integration of applications. SOAs characterize services as logical representations of repetitive operations with specific outcomes. These services are self-contained, with interfaces that define how data is communicated. Additionally, the importance of effective customer service cannot be overstated. The Training and Support service segment ensures that employees are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance customer satisfaction. This includes roles such as customer service agents, sales engineers, and field service technicians. Furthermore, Consulting services, which provide professional services like implementation, configuration, custom development, and training, contribute to the market's growth. Overall, these factors underscore the importance of services in the Data Analytics Market.

Research Analysis

The Data Analytics market is experiencing exponential growth due to the increasing demand for data-driven insights across various industries. This market encompasses solutions for forecasting trends in trade markets, healthcare data, and research analysis, among others. Orbital Insight and TerraScope are notable players in this space, offering advanced analytics tools for traffic trend forecasting and demand forecasting, respectively. Google, with its GA4 and Google Ads campaigns, is a major player in digital advertising and data analytics. Cross-product access management is a crucial aspect of data analytics, ensuring secure access to data for IT services, government agencies, banking, e-commerce, and other sectors. Data security concerns are a top priority, driving the need for advanced data analytics tools and social media analytics for platforms like Google Ads and social media. The big data market continues to expand, fueled by the growing demand for email campaigns, customer service analytics, and e-commerce sector insights.

Market Research Overview

The Data Analytics market is experiencing exponential growth due to the increasing demand for insights from various sectors such as trade markets, healthcare, research analysis, government agencies, banking, e-commerce, IT services, and more. Data analytics tools are being used for forecasting trends in traffic, demand, and consumer behavior, providing valuable insights for advertising campaigns, product promotions, and business processes. The market encompasses various types of analytics including Predictive, Prescriptive, Descriptive, Customer, Data Management, Fraud & Security Intelligence, Data Mining, Data Monitoring, and Text analytics. Mobile technology, including internet-connected mobile devices like smartphones and tablets, is driving new business prospects in the big data market. However, with the increasing consumption of data comes data security concerns. Real-time security measures are essential to prevent data loss incidents and cyberattacks. Cloud and on-premises solutions offer different advantages, and the choice between them depends on the specific needs of the organization. Key market opportunities include cross-product access management, social media analytics, email campaigns, customer service analytics, and enterprise resource planning. Supply chain management, human resource management, database management, and various other business processes are also being transformed through data analytics. Overall, the data analytics market is a dynamic and evolving landscape, offering numerous opportunities for innovation and growth.

