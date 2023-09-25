Data Analytics Outsourcing Market size to grow by USD 23.11 billion between 2022 - 2027| Market growth is Driven by Focus on reducing operational costs- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is projected to increase by USD 23.11 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.59% during the forecast period. The growth of the data analytics outsourcing market is driven by a focus on reducing operational costs. This involves lowering expenses related to producing goods and services, maintenance, and administration. Data analytics outsourcing offers the advantage of cost reduction while improving business efficiency. Organizations are increasingly outsourcing processes to concentrate on their core activities, contributing to market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Request free sample report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2023 – 2027: Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market is the issues related to data safety and security. With the proliferation of interconnected devices relying on both private and public networks, the vulnerability to data breaches and cyberattacks has substantially increased. Furthermore, the complexity of the IoT ecosystem, characterized by numerous interconnected devices, can give rise to interoperability issues. The potential economic consequences of cyberattacks in industries are more substantial compared to privacy breaches involving personal data. These cyberattacks set a significant obstacle to the widespread adoption of IoT solutions. Consequently, these factors exert a detrimental influence on the market, hindering its growth prospects during the forecast period.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation

The data analytics outsourcing market is segmented by Type (Predictive, Descriptive, and Prescriptive), End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and telecom, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The increasing digitization of core processes in the BFSI segment is driving market growth. Financial organizations are outsourcing non-critical content to data analytics providers to improve operational efficiency. Data analytics helps address compliance, security, and transparency challenges, fueling segment growth and overall market expansion.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2023 – 2027: Key Companies

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

DXC Technology Co.

ElectrifAi LLC

Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

Fractal Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Genpact Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Mu Sigma

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Trianz

Wipro Ltd.

ZS Associates Inc.

