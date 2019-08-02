Data Analyzers Computer Forensic Division is Now Cyber Centaurs

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Analyzers known as national leader in providing data recovery services for consumers and corporations from both simple and complex storage media does not only retrieve inaccessible documents from consumer's USB Flash drives, and recovery mission-critical databases from failed corporate data centers, but has also been known to provide digital forensic and electronic discovery services under its computer forensic division (http://dataanalyzersforensics.com). Data Analyzers has announced that its computer forensic division is now Cyber Centaurs.

Due to the increased demand of its digital forensic, electronic discovery and cyber security expertise, a new company was founded to better serve the growing needs of its corporate clients and clients in the legal industry.

Cyber Centaurs services include Electronic Discovery, Early Case Assessments, Forensic Data Collection, Forensic Data Investigation, Expert Witness Services, Secure Online Hosted Review, Data Breach Investigations, Vulnerability Assessments, Penetration testing, and Threat Hunting. In addition, Cyber Centaurs has partnered with some of the leading Cyber Security and eDiscovery OEM's to provide our clients with customized solutions for their needs.

About Cyber Centaurs

Cyber Centaurs is a professional service firm that provides cyber security, digital forensic and electronic discovery services and solutions to law firms, corporations, educational institutions, and government entities. Being able to supply our clients with reliable treat Intelligence, offensive and defensive cyber risk mitigation solutions in combination with our profound digital forensic investigative capabilities has made Cyber Centaurs (https://cybercentaurs.com) a sought after commodity for both law firms and corporations.

