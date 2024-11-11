Data and Facts Drove More Asians to Vote for President Trump in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the NBC exit poll of 2024, the percentage of Asian Americans who voted for President Trump has reached a new high of 39%, which is 5% higher than in 2020 and 12% higher than in 2016. This marks the second-largest shift among all racial groups, next to Hispanic Americans, who had a 18% shift since 2016.

AsiansMAGA Rallied Asian Americans For President Trump in Carry, NC on September 22, 2024

As the largest grassroots Asian American PAC supporting President Trump, Asians Making America Great Again (AsiansMAGA) welcomes this remarkable political shift and attributes this change to successful voter education that specifically addresses Asian Americans' key concerns.

In recent decades, the Democratic Party has used lip services such as "diversity" and "inclusion" to attract the majority of Asian voters. In reality, Biden-Harris policies have severely harmed Asian American core interests including the economy, education, public safety, and immigration. However, this was rarely reported by the mainstream media, whose reporting predominantly incites minorities to hate President Trump.

To overcome this overwhelming barrier, AsiansMAGA launched various Asian-focused live and online rallies, bought billboard advertisements in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, published Op-Eds, and ran advertisements in Asian language media such as India Abroad and The Epoch Times.

More effectively, AsiansMAGA issued an Asian Voter Guide, accessible in English and five major Asian languages. Using data and facts, AsiansMAGA provided "Ten Reasons for Asian Americans to Vote for Trump" and articulated why "Asian Americans Must Reject the Continuation of Biden-Harris Radical Policies." Using emails and texting, the AsiansMAGA Voter Guide was sent to over 500,000 Asian voters in swing states multiple times.

AsiansMAGA has received many positive feedback from this data and facts-based campaign. At a September rally in Virginia after hearing our presentations, a Korean American lady stood up and said that she used to be a Democrat but will vote for President Trump in 2024. In Nevada, where AsiansMAGA held a rally and bought 20 billboards stating "Asian Americans for Trump," 50% of Asian Americans voted for Trump.

"AsiansMAGA identified a gap in educating and messaging key policy issues to Asian American voters. We helped close that gap in Asian communities across battleground states, increasing this key voting bloc's support for former President Trump." AsiansMAGA Co-Founder and Spokesperson, Holly Ham.

AsiansMAGA President Mike Zhao stated, "We are very pleased to see that Asian communities are moving to the right after learning the data and facts. We are proud to be part of this historic MAGA movement that will defeat the radical left agenda and reform the federal government to serve the people efficiently!"

