Data Based Analysis League Tables of The Largest Cement, Concrete, Aggregates and Asphalt Companies Globally

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Based Analysis is today publishing its latest league tables of the largest companies globally in the cement, concrete, aggregates and asphalt industries.

Cement dominated by Asian companies. By nationality, of the top-32 cement companies, 20 are headquartered in Asia; including 8 in China and 4 in India. Of the remaining companies, 7 are headquartered in Europe, 4 in Latin America and 1 in Africa.

Capacity and sales volumes . Chinese companies are the largest producers of cement globally. Based on cement capacity, 4 of 6 largest companies are headquartered in China as are 6 of the top 9 when ranked on 2022 cement sales volumes. China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM) is the largest cement company globally and Anhui Conch the second largest, ranked both by current capacity and 2022 sales volume. Indian companies continue to rise up the league tables and now account for 4 of the largest 25 companies when ranked by capacities, with Ultratech leading at no.7.

Sales and EBITDA. European headquartered cement business typically have more diversified businesses than the companies headquartered in emerging markets. They are therefore more highly ranked based on sales and profitability, particularly after the weakness in both in China during 2022. CRH leads the 2022 sales ranking, followed by Holcim, with the reverse positions in the rankings based on EBITDA.

Margins and returns. We estimate that Dangote again achieved the highest EBITDA margin and ROCE in 2022, with both exceeding 43%. The Iranian company Fars & Khuzestan also had an EBITDA margin of more than 35%.

Largest concrete companies. CNBM remains the largest concrete company globally, with a sales volume in 2022 of almost 70% more than that of the second largest company, Cemex, although the gap was reduced.

Biggest aggregate companies. CRH remains the largest aggregates company globally in 2022, although the gap with Heidelberg was narrow. Although the Chinese are rapidly expanding their aggregates businesses, the largest CNBM's 2022 aggregate shipments were still less than half those of the global leader.

Asphalt dominated by contractors. CRH, which has a sizeable paving business, remained the largest asphalt company in 2022. The next three largest asphalt companies were European headquartered contractors.

