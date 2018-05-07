Data Blue Honored As Recipient Of 2018 Dell Technologies Partner Of The Year Award

The Dell Technologies Partner of the Year award recognizes Data Blue as the top Dell EMC Solutions Provider in generating revenue across Dell Technologies strategically aligned businesses.

"The Data Blue team is excited and humbled to receive this prestigious award," said Stephen Ayoub, CEO for Data Blue. "We have worked hard to ensure we are technical leaders in the entire Dell portfolio which positions our customers to take advantage of Dell's leading position in the market. Data Blue must ensure we provide our customers with the highest level of service and support to maximize their IT investment while reducing risk on complex projects."

"Our partners extend and enhance Dell EMC's reach and power to do more for customers. With that, we are pleased to name Data Blue as the Dell Technologies Partner of the Year," said Gregg Ambulos, SVP North American Channel Sales for Dell EMC. "We offer up our congratulations as Data Blue has demonstrated a superior level of revenue attainment, as well as a focus on delivering outstanding customer value with Dell EMC solutions."

The Dell EMC Annual Partner recognition program recognizes partners for their outstanding performance and commitment to Dell EMC. Partners are recognized across various award categories based on partner type/track, including growth, services, storage, server and client solutions.

About Data Blue

Data Blue is an industry-leading, transformational solutions provider. Our solutions empower our customers to build, ship, and run enterprise technology faster and leaner with superior results.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information.

Dell, EMC, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Technologies Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Dell, EMC and any other organization.

