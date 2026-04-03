Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Hims & Hers, Inc. Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Hims & Hers, Inc. data breach. On February 5, 2026, Hims & Hers, Inc. discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

Key Facts About Hims & Hers, Inc.

Hims & Hers is a San Francisco–based online pharmacy and telehealth company founded in 2017 that aims to simplify access to personalized care.

According to an April 2, 2026, filing with the California Attorney General, Hims & Hers recently identified suspicious activity on its computer network involving Zendesk, which is a third-party customer service platform.

Following an investigation, Hims & Hers determined that, between February 4 and February 7, 2026, certain customer service tickets were accessed or acquired by an unauthorized user. These tickets contained personal information submitted by customers, including names, contact details, and other personal data.

Are You Affected by the Hims & Hers, Inc. Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Hims & Hers breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Hims & Hers incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available] Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP