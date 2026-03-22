Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Navia Benefit Solutions Data Breach Impacting Millions

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Navia Benefit Solutions, Inc. data breach. Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against Navia Benefit Solutions, Inc. On January 23, 2026, Navia Benefit Solutions discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

Key Facts About the Navia Data Breach

Navia Benefit Solutions is a nationwide administrator that manages health and financial benefit programs for over 10,000 employers and more than 1 million participants, including FSAs, HSAs, commuter benefits, and education benefits.

According to a March 18, 2026, filing with the Maine Attorney General, Navia identified unusual activity in its network on or around January 23, 2026. An investigation determined that between December 22, 2025, and January 15, 2026, an unauthorized party accessed and obtained certain personal data.

Exposed information may include names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, and health plan details. More than 2.6 million individuals have been impacted.

Are You Affected by the Navia Benefit Solutions Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Navia breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Navia incident





Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available] Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP