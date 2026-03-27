NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation data breach. On February 2, 2026, New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

Key Facts About the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation

NYC Health + Hospitals runs the nation's largest public healthcare system, serving over a million people yearly through a wide network of hospitals, long-term care facilities, and neighborhood clinics.

On or around February 2, 2026, NYC Health + Hospitals discovered unauthorized access to its computer network. An investigation later revealed that certain data was accessed and copied from certain systems on the network without authorization between November 25, 2026, and February 11, 2026.

The accessed files contained personal information, such as names, health insurance information, medical information (disability codes, diagnoses, medications, test results, images, or treatment plans), biometric information such as fingerprints, claims and payment information, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, credit or debit card numbers, and online account credentials.

Are You Affected by the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the NYC Health + Hospitals breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the NYC Health + Hospitals incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available] Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP