Data Breakthrough Awards Names Symmetry Systems' DataGuard "Data Solution of the Year for Security"

DataGuard selected from over 2,000 nominations from around the globe.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems, the industry's leading data-centric security company, today announced that its AI-powered, data security posture management (DSPM) solution DataGuard has been selected as the winner of the "Data Solution of the Year for Security" award. The accolade is presented by Data Breakthrough Awards, founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and more.

Symmetry Systems' DataGuard is a next-generation, AI-powered, DSPM platform that ensures data resilience and enables modern, data-centric companies to innovate, grow and maintain their competitive edge by offering granular visibility into sensitive data, who is using it, and how it is being used.

DataGuard was selected as an outstanding and competitive industry product, standing out from over 2,000 nominations from all over the globe, for its ability to review all data stores down to the data object level – at the scale of billions of data objects. This award confirms DataGuard's status as an industry-leading, next generation solution and highlights Symmetry Systems' continued dedication to transforming security for a data-centric future.

"This award recognizes that data is an organization's most critical and strategic asset. And when your data becomes your competitive advantage, protecting that asset is imperative," said Mohit Tiwari, Symmetry co-founder and CEO. "This new frontier requires rethinking security: security that your data teams love and your security teams trust. DataGuard is a powerful, data-centric security solution that safeguards data without red taping. It creates that symmetric balance between allowing companies to innovate with agility and protecting an organization's most important asset: its data. Symmetry will be the foundational security solution for data-centric companies."

"It's no secret that cybersecurity teams are struggling to protect data as data breaches are disclosed on a daily basis. To protect the data in today's digital first world, organizations need more visibility into the data and how that data is accessed and used," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "DataGuard's level of precision in determining data at risk is unmatched – it is beyond the ability of regular humans or security-orchestration rules to handle. With DataGuard, users can easily gain full visibility into their data security posture in under an hour and effectively identify risks – all without data leaving the premises. Congratulations to Symmetry for their breakthrough innovation with DataGuard, bringing home a well-deserved 2023 Data Breakthrough Award."

DataGuard uses AI to build an agentless security model, unique to each organization. While sitting in a hybrid cloud, DataGuard autonomously scans for anomalous behaviors and threats, providing users with highly detailed visibility into an organization's data location, data flows, and access. In addition to providing data security, DataGuard allows compliance and cloud migration teams to identify sensitive data, where it resides and how it moves within an organization. DataGuard prepares teams for regulatory compliance requirements, including SOC2, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, PCI, and more.

To learn more about DataGuard and Symmetry Systems, please visit: https://www.symmetry-systems.com/.

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's leading, data-centric security expert with a mission that focuses on better global cybersecurity by safeguarding the world's data. Their product, DataGuard, is the industry's first hybrid-cloud data security platform that protects data in both cloud and on-prem environments, including AWS, GCP, and Azure, as well as with other database services, while supporting a data-centric, zero trust model. With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices. Symmetry Systems offers organizations data resilience, while enabling growth, innovation and the ability to lead in their field with confidence.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Media Contact

Caitlin Kruell

Lumina Communications for Symmetry Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE Symmetry Systems