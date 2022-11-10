Data Catalog Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Data Consumer, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Catalog Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Data Consumer (BI Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications), Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data catalog market size is expected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion in 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the service segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services play an integral part in the data catalog market. The increasing demand for cloud-based services and the rising adoption of data management solutions are the key factors expected to drive the services segment. The efficient delivery of services improves system reliability and operational efficiency and saves costs.

These services also enhance customer experience. The amount of data that needs to be analyzed is increasing daily due to the increasing number of data sources. In such cases, adopting data analysis tools has become essential to govern the data, its sources, and data access. Services form an integral part of data management solutions.

Based on services, the managed services segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed service providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage their data management infrastructure. Managed services are specifically related to client experience; enterprises cannot bargain on this variable, as it helps them maintain their market position.

Every technological domain requires well-delivered managed services. The services being offered must fit perfectly into the client's environment. Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by vendors, regardless of the geographical location of the client. Managed service providers take care of all the software functions, while organizations are only responsible for updating and installing the business applications and configuring the company policies.

Based on deployment, cloud segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud-based data catalog solutions are gaining high traction over on-premises solutions due to the multiple benefits of the cloud deployment mode. These benefits include reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability in terms of connected resources.

Cloud-based solutions offer a robust set of transformation processes to meet business objectives. Moreover, they offer additional flexibility for business operations and real-time deployment ease to companies implementing real-time analysis. The major vendors offering cloud data catalog solutions are IBM, AWS, and TIBCO Software.

Based on data consumer, Mobile and web application is projected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Mobile and web application development is a fast-paced ecosystem. Most mobile and web applications need to access large volumes of business data, enabling the interoperability between mobile and web-based applications with enterprise systems. Mobile and web applications use standard protocols, mobile-first libraries, and infrastructure to provide a new layer of abstraction that defines and exposes various data sources that run on different mobile and web-based platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Data Catalog Market

4.2 Market, by Top Three Verticals

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 North America: Market, by Component and Service

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Proliferation of Data

5.2.1.2 Rising Need to Gather Insights for Business Strategies

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Self-Service Analytics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization of Data

5.2.2.2 Misconceptions About Risks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Data Catalog to Improve Employee Productivity

5.2.3.2 Rising Automation and AI-Enabled Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Skills in the Workforce

5.2.4.2 Inconsistent Data Upkeeping

5.3 Evolution: Data Catalog

5.4 Essential Features of Data Catalog

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Market: Impact of COVID-19

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients of Data Catalogs

5.10 Technological Analysis

5.10.1 Artificial Intelligence and Automation

5.10.2 Machine Learning

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Information Services

5.11.1.1 Case Study 1: Creditsafe Uses Waterline Smart Data Catalog to Improve Its Common Processes to Manage Data

5.11.2 Bfsi

5.11.2.1 Case Study 2: Nordea Automates Its Data Management Processes Using Waterline Smart Data Catalog

5.11.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.11.3.1 Case Study 3: Southeastern Med Strengthens Its Bi-Reporting Capabilities Through Datawatch Managed Analytics Platform

5.11.4 Retail and Ecommerce

5.11.4.1 Case Study 4: eBay Gains Centralized Access to Data Using Alation's Data Catalog Solution

5.11.5 Government and Defense

5.11.5.1 Case Study 5: with Collibra, George Washington University Automates Its Governance Processes

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.12.1 Methodology

5.12.2 Document Type

5.12.3 Innovation and Patent Applications

5.12.3.1 Top Applicants

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.13.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.14 Regulatory Implication

5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16 Pricing Analysis

5.17 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 Data Catalog Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Growing Digitization and Use of Cloud Computing

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Growing Need to Manage Complex Operations

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.1.2.1 Need for Solving Complex Product Issues

6.3.1.3 Consulting Services

6.3.1.3.1 Data Catalog Services Help Organizations Formulate Strategies

6.3.1.4 Deployment and Integration Services

6.3.1.4.1 Need for Cost Optimization

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Rising Need for Innovation, Good Customer Experience, and Efficiency

7 Data Catalog Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cost-based Solutions Provide Robust Processes to Meet Objectives

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Security Concerns Over Sensitive Data

8 Data Catalog Market, by Data Consumer

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Data Consumer: Market Drivers

8.2 Business Intelligence Tools

8.2.1 Data Integration and ETL

8.2.1.1 Data Catalog Solutions to Facilitate Efficient Data Management and Derive Valuable Insights

8.2.2 Reporting and Visualization

8.2.2.1 Data Solutions Help Turn Insights into Actions

8.2.3 Query and Analysis

8.2.3.1 Need for Efficient Governance and Better Compliance

8.3 Enterprise Applications

8.3.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (Erp)

8.3.1.1 Growth in Automation of Business Processes to Drive Data Catalog Services

8.3.2 Supply Chain Management System

8.3.2.1 Analysis of Data Essential to Predict Demand

8.4 Mobile and Web Applications

8.4.1 Heat Map Analytics

8.4.1.1 Data Analysis Leads to Improved Site Designs

8.4.2 Web Behavioral Analysis

8.4.2.1 Data Analytics Help Understand Human Behavior

8.4.3 Marketing Automation

8.4.3.1 Data Consolidation to Drive Mobile App Development

9 Data Catalog Market, by Metadata Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Metadata Type: Market Drivers

9.2 Business Metadata

9.2.1 Helps Users Navigate Through Centrally Managed Data

9.3 Technical Metadata

9.3.1 Builds and Maintains Enterprise Data Environment

10 Data Catalog Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing and Growing Use of Smartphones

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Productivity to Drive Demand for Data Catalog Solutions Among SMEs

11 Data Catalog Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Vertical: Catalog Management Systems Market Drivers

11.2 Manufacturing

11.2.1 Data Catalog Solutions Help Manufacturers Gain Better Business Insights

11.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.3.1 Data Solutions Give Doctors Real-Time Access to Medical Data

11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (bfsi)

11.4.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Banking Solutions

11.5 Transportation and Logistics

11.5.1 Need to Improve Core Transportation and Logistics Operations

11.6 Media and Entertainment

11.6.1 Need for Data Solutions to Extract Valuable Information to Gain Insights

11.7 Retail and Ecommerce

11.7.1 Rapid Digital Transformation to Drive Growth

11.8 Government and Defense

11.8.1 Accessibility Issues Tackled in Government Sector Using Data Catalog Solutions

11.9 Telecom

11.9.1 Need for Robust System to Manage Mobile Data Traffic

11.10 Ites

11.10.1 Need to Standardize Data Quality, Governance, and Data Preparation Processes

11.11 Other Verticals

12 Data Catalog Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strategies of Key Players

13.3 Revenue Analysis

13.3.1 Historical Revenue Analysis

13.4 Market Share Analysis

13.5 Market Evaluation Framework

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Stars

13.6.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6.3 Pervasive Players

13.6.4 Participants

13.7 Competitive Benchmarking

13.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

13.8.1 Progressive Companies

13.8.2 Responsive Companies

13.8.3 Dynamic Companies

13.8.4 Starting Blocks

13.9 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

13.10 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

13.10.1 Product Launches

13.10.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Major Players

14.2.1 IBM

14.2.2 Microsoft

14.2.3 Tibco Software

14.2.4 Collibra

14.2.5 Oracle

14.2.6 Informatica

14.2.7 Alation

14.2.8 Google

14.2.9 Cloudera

14.2.10 Alteryx

14.2.11 Talend

14.2.12 Ataccama

14.2.13 Zaloni

14.3 SMEs/Startups

14.3.1 Denodo

14.3.2 Tableau

14.3.3 Aws

14.3.4 Cambridge Semantics

14.3.5 Erwin by Quest

14.3.6 Tamr

14.3.7 Data.World

14.3.8 Alex Solutions

14.3.9 Octopai

14.3.10 Immuta

14.3.11 Solidatus

14.3.12 Zeenea

14.3.13 Atlan

14.3.14 Stemma

14.3.15 Castor

15 Adjacent/Related Markets

16 Appendix

