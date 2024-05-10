Data Catalog Market size is set to grow by USD 1.38 bn from 2024-2028, rising demand for self-service analytics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data catalog market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.38 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.78% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Alation Inc., Alex Solutions Pty Ltd , Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, Atlan Pte. Ltd., Collibra., Denodo Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Immuta Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Octopai, Oracle Corp., Precisely, Solidatus, Talend Inc, Zaloni Inc., and Tableau Software LLC

Market Driver

The emergence of data mesh architecture stands as the central trend driving market growth, revolutionizing the approach to data management.

In this architecture, decentralization of data ownership is key, with individual domains or business units taking responsibility for the data they generate.

Data mesh fosters the development of domain-oriented platforms, where each domain manages its data products independently.

Information mesh complements this framework by treating information as a product, complete with well-defined interfaces and quality standards.

Catalogs play a crucial role in this ecosystem by providing essential metadata, documentation, and quality metrics for each product, facilitating user evaluation and consumption of information as a product.

Market Challenges

Overcoming the hurdle of sustaining catalog precision poses challenges to market progress.

Data sources frequently undergo changes like schema adjustments, updates, or additions of new components.

Ensuring catalog accuracy requires timely updates, ideally in real-time or near-real-time, to accurately reflect these modifications.

It's crucial to seamlessly integrate changes in structures, business regulations, or data governance protocols with change management procedures.

Failure to integrate may result in disparities between the catalog and the actual state of data.

Segment Overview

This data catalog market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Solutions

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Solutions-

The solutions segment demonstrated steady market share growth, reaching USD 311.88 million in 2018.

in 2018. Information catalog solutions play a vital role in automatically extracting and updating metadata from various data sources, databases, and files.

These solutions maintain the information catalog's accuracy and relevance, minimizing manual efforts and ensuring real-time reflection of data source changes.

As versatile tools, solutions streamline management processes, empower users, and enhance overall organizational information strategy effectiveness.

The anticipated growth of the solutions segment is expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

SOURCE Technavio