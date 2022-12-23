DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global data center accelerator market.



The global data center accelerator market is expected to grow from $11.00 billion in 2021 to $14.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. The data center accelerator market is expected to reach $55.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 40.4%.

Major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Xilinx Inc, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Semptian Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, and Lenovo.



The data center accelerator market consists of the sales of data center accelerators by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to improve the operational efficiency of computers. A data center accelerator is a software program or hardware device that improves the computer's overall performance by handling visual data.

Furthermore, they generally aid in raising consumer-centric data demand and improving the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based services to propel the demand for AI-driven data centers, which improves data center performance.



The main types of data center accelerators are HPC accelerators and cloud accelerators. HPC accelerators are used to solve sophisticated computation issues. High-performance computing (HPC) employs supercomputers and computer clusters for various applications.

The different processor types include CPU (central processing unit), GPU (graphics processing unit), FPGA (field-programmable gate array), and ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), and involve several applications such as deep learning, public cloud interface, and enterprise interface. It is employed in several sectors, including telecommunication and IT, healthcare, BFSI, government, energy, and others.



North America was the largest region in the data center accelerator market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center accelerator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The surge in the demand for cloud-based services is expected to propel the growth of the data center accelerator market going forward. Cloud-based services refer to the services that are provided over the internet or by dedicated networks, which help in providing on-demand services and are also used for payment.

Cloud-based services increase operational efficiency, and many firms have begun to use cloud infrastructure to improve their operations. By using cloud servers, more data can be stored and you can have easy access to that data. As a result of the growing demand for cloud-based services, the market for data center accelerators will grow.



Investing in building next-generation data centers is the key trend gaining popularity in the data center accelerator market. Major companies operating in the data center accelerator sector are focused on investing in building next-generation data centers to strengthen their position.

The countries covered in the data center accelerator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



