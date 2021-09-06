Data Center Accelerator Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 69440 Million By 2027 at a CAGR Of 38.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Accelerator Market is segmented By Types - GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC, By Application, Deep Learning Training, HPC and Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Internet & Telecom Category.

The global Data Center Accelerator Market size is projected to reach USD 69440 Million by 2027, from USD 6960.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.7% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the data center accelerator market:

Factors such as growing demand for deep learning and surge in demand for cloud-based services are driving the growth of the data center accelerator market during the forecast period.

The need to manage increased networking bandwidth, optimize workloads and lower total cost of ownership and lower power is expected to drive the growth of the data center accelerator market. Data centers accelerators help achieve high-performance and hardware-based acceleration with excellent cost and power efficiency.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-14D5805/global-data-center-accelerator

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DATA CENTER ACCELERATOR MARKET

The rise in parallel computing in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is fueling the expansion of the data center accelerator market. The rapid development of cloud-based services is also assisting the market's expansion.

Furthermore, rising demand for AI in High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers, an increase in the number of companies offering machine learning around the world, as well as rising demand for application performance enhancement and increased consumer-driven data demand, are all contributing to the data center accelerator market's growth.

The growth of cloud-based services is expected to drive the data center accelerator market. Because of the growing demand for AI-based solutions, cloud data centers are dominating the data center accelerator market. Changes in cloud server setup are being driven by the growth of AI. The spike in the volume of data being transmitted to the cloud from customers has fueled tremendous growth in the cloud computing sector. The proliferation of co-processors (accelerators) installed in servers has been fueled by the spike of AI-centric data. By lowering latency, the accelerators improve data processing on the servers.

Because of the massive increase in data generation as a result of IoT and AI, data centers now need to be able to process more data while maintaining power efficiency, data center cooling requirements, and data center space. By the end of 2026, data centers are expected to consume roughly one-fifth of worldwide energy. Governments all across the world are concentrating their efforts on lowering data center energy consumption. These initiatives are projected to increase parallel computing in data centers, boosting the data center accelerator market over the forecast period.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-14D5805/Global_Data_Center_Accelerator_Market

DATA CENTER ACCELERATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, in 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018.

Based on application, the Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that the Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative market. The increasing demand for data centers in China, as firms seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses, is attributable to the market's expansion in APAC. Furthermore, the Chinese government is increasing its investments in order to drive technology growth, which has resulted in the widespread use of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-14D5805/Global_Data_Center_Accelerator_Market

Data Center Accelerator Market By Types

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

Data Center Accelerator Market By Application

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Other

Data Center Accelerator Market By Regions

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Data Center Accelerator Market By Companies

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-14D5805/Global_Data_Center_Accelerator_Market

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-14D5805/Global_Data_Center_Accelerator_Market

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-14D5805&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-14D5805&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Global Data Center Accelerator Card Sales Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Data Center Accelerator Card, Product-Type: HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator, Application: Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface.

- The global GPU market size was valued at USD 19.75 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at USD 200.85 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- In 2020, the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market size was USD 5708.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 11420 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

- Global Application Specific IC ASIC Market Regional Analysis. The report offers in depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Application Specific IC ASIC market in important regions including the U. S. Product: Application Specific IC (ASIC), Product-Type: Full-Custom Design, Standard-Cell Based, Gate-Array Based, Application: AR and VR Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Other.

- The global Data Center Colocation market size is projected to reach USD 58140 Million by 2027, from USD 33110 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global modular data center market size was valued at USD 14,952 million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 59,971 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Deep Learning market size is projected to reach USd 11910 million by 2026, from USd 2671.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2021-2026.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Data Center Accelerator

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports