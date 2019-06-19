Data Center Asset Management Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues Owing to Rising Demand For Green IT and Sustainability Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global data center asset management market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Factors such as efficient and improved capacity of the data center for management of energy efficiency, cloud service providers, planning, manageability, and growing number of collocations, surge in the number of data centers across the globe, technological advancement, increase in demand for green IT and sustainability, rising disposable income, are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, technical propagation along with dynamic nature of business, lack of capacity and detailed knowledge, and unbalanced economic condition and regulatory issues are anticipated to hinder data center asset management market growth in future. However, it saves the time required and operational spending, is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Data center asset management market could be explored by component type, deployment type, data center type, service type, vertical type, and geography. Market could be explored by component type as Hardware, Software, and Services.

Based on deployment type, the market could span Cloud and On-Premise. The market could be explored based on data center type as Enterprise data center, Mid-size data center and Large data center. Based on service type, the data center asset management market constitutes Installation & support, Consulting and Professional.

The market could be explored based on vertical type as BFSI, Government, Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Energy, Media and entertainment, Manufacturing and Others. The "IT and Telecom" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include increasing demand for better energy efficiency in data centers and boosting the acceptance of green data centers and favorable rules.

Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as growing focus of the market players to address the demand for data center asset management in this region and increasing demand from key players. Asia-Pacific is followed by Latin America owing to increasing acceptance of the data center asset management solutions.

Key players operating in the data center asset management market include HP, Emerson Network Power, Optimum Path, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nlyte Software, IBM, Raritan, Field View Solutions, Inc., and CA Technologies. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Data Center Asset Management in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Emerson Network Power



HP



Optimum Path



Huawei Technologies



Schneider Electric



IBM



FieldView Solutions



Raritan



CA Technologies



Nlyte Software

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cloud-Based



On-Premises

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Data Center Asset Management for each application, including

Hardware



Software



Services

