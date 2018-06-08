Data Center Austin Conference Announces Schneider Electric as Principal Sponsor for 2018 Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Austin Conference (DCAC) is pleased to announce Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, as the title sponsor for its fourth annual event scheduled for Sept. 11-12, 2018. Each year, just as South by Southwest (SXSW) brings together cutting-edge creative minds to inspire collective cultural progress, the annual DCAC event provides a venue for important thought leaders in the data center industry to share hot trends, opinions and ideas.

"Schneider Electric is a powerful force in data center management," said David Isaac, organizer, DCAC. "With its strong focus on innovation, which resonates throughout the organization and aligns with our larger conference goals, we're extremely pleased to have Schneider Electric as our 2018 title sponsor."

As demands for immediate access and application availability increase, data center and IT environments are becoming more critical, hybrid and distributed. At the same time, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing and machine learning require IT professionals and business leaders alike to explore innovative solutions that ensure the data center achieves optimal performance and creates competitive advantages. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT™ solution, a cloud-based architecture purpose-built for hybrid IT and data center environments, is designed to deliver enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for modern, distributed data center environments.

With EcoStruxure™ IT, Schneider Electric customers can count on significant improvements to their existing data center environments and operations, including up to 30 percent greater infrastructure utilization and a 30 percent reduction in false alerts. EcoStruxure™ IT is also 60 percent faster to deploy and provides proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of an IT environment with the ability to deliver actionable real-time recommendations to optimize infrastructure performance and mitigate risk.

"Digital transformation initiatives have greatly accelerated the rate of change in the data center industry. While there is a vast opportunity on the horizon, with these changes also comes a set of unique challenges for businesses," said Jason Walker, managing director, cloud & service provider business development for Schneider Electric. "We're thrilled to be the principal sponsor of this year's DCAC event and have the opportunity to participate in a larger dialogue about not only the larger trends influencing data center environments today but to communicate the value of innovative solutions like EcoStruxure IT™ in overcoming today's challenges."

EcoStruxure™ IT is the latest addition to Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™, its IoT-enabled, plug-and-play, open architecture, delivering end-to-end solutions across industry, infrastructure, data center and building markets. EcoStruxure™ brings together industry-leading connected products and edge control with apps, analytics and services to turn data into actionable insights.

Tickets for the fourth annual DCAC (Sept. 11-12, Brazos Hall, Austin) are on sale now. During the early bird period, tickets are priced at $400 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-annual-data-center-austin-conference-tickets-43946425943.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation in homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. With a global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in power management – medium voltage, low voltage and secure power, and in automation systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest partner, integrator and developer community on our open platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to innovation, diversity and sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. www.schneider-electric.com

About Schneider Electric EcoStruxureTM

EcoStruxureTM is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. The platform includes Connect Products, Edge Control and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through more than 40 digital services.

About DCAC

Since 2014, the Data Center Austin Conference (DCAC) has been bringing the most relevant thought leaders in the data center industry together for a two-day conference to discuss what they are doing to support technological developments that are changing the world. For more information about the 2018 conference, visit www.dcac-live.com.

For more information on DCAC, sponsorship opportunities, speaking opportunities or any other inquiry, contact David Isaac at 512-537-9862 or email info@dcac-live.com.

