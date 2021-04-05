Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market to grow by USD 5.07 billion|9.91% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio
Apr 05, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the data center backup and recovery software market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the data center backup and recovery software market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The data center operators are the leading segment in the market.
- What is the major trend in the market?
The emergence of AI-based backup and recovery solutions is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Alphabet Inc., Arcserve LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Druva, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, and Microsoft Corp. among others are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by an exponential increase in data volume. However, the ability to manage different data structures, types and formats will challenge growth.
- How big is the North American market?
28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Arcserve LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Druva, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although an exponential increase in data volume will offer immense growth opportunities, the ability to manage different data structures, types and formats is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center backup and recovery software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The data center backup and recovery software market are segmented as below:
- Type
- Data Center Operators
- Communication Services Providers
- Internet Content Providers
- Government
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center backup and recovery software market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market Size
- Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market Trends
- Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of AI-based backup and recovery solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the data center backup and recovery software market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center backup and recovery software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center backup and recovery software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center backup and recovery software market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center backup and recovery software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Operator Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Operator type
- Data center operators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Communication services providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Internet content providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Operator Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Arcserve LLC
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Cohesity Inc.
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Druva
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Micro Focus International Plc
- Microsoft Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
