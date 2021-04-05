Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market to grow by USD 5.07 billion|9.91% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

Download a Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the data center backup and recovery software market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The data center operators are the leading segment in the market.

What is the major trend in the market?

The emergence of AI-based backup and recovery solutions is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Alphabet Inc., Arcserve LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Druva, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, and Microsoft Corp. among others are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by an exponential increase in data volume. However, the ability to manage different data structures, types and formats will challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Arcserve LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Druva, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although an exponential increase in data volume will offer immense growth opportunities, the ability to manage different data structures, types and formats is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this data center backup and recovery software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The data center backup and recovery software market are segmented as below:

Type

Data Center Operators



Communication Services Providers



Internet Content Providers



Government



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center backup and recovery software market report covers the following areas:

Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market Size

Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market Trends

Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of AI-based backup and recovery solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the data center backup and recovery software market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center backup and recovery software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center backup and recovery software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center backup and recovery software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center backup and recovery software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Operator Type

Market segments

Comparison by Operator type

Data center operators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Communication services providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Internet content providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Operator Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Arcserve LLC

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Cohesity Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Druva

International Business Machines Corp.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

