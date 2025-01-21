Data Center Boom in Georgia Revealed in New White Paper from LandGate

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate has released a groundbreaking white paper that offers an in-depth analysis of Georgia's rapidly expanding data center market, highlighting its growth, infrastructure, and competitive advantages.

Key Findings from the White Paper:

Georgia's Expanding Data Center Ecosystem

87 data centers across the state , including hyperscale, enterprise, colocation, and cloud facilities.

, including hyperscale, enterprise, colocation, and cloud facilities. Significant investments from industry giants like Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Web Services, and Google.

Combined aggregate gross maximum power exceeds 160 MW, with an average load of 9000kW per center.

Rapid Market Growth

Georgia's data center market has experienced 100% growth since 2020 , with Atlanta as a major hotspot.

data center market has experienced , with as a major hotspot. Incentives such as tax benefits, reliable water and electricity, and sustainable energy have attracted large-scale developments.

Recent investments include: Edged Energy's $1.7 billion data center campus . DataBank's 1 million square foot infrastructure project . Over 500 MW of renewable energy added since 2022 , supported by Georgia Power. 18 planned new projects and 10 expansions identified in locations like Atlanta , Lithia Springs , Douglasville , Alpharetta , and Suwanee .



Quote from LandGate

"Georgia has firmly positioned itself as a dynamic leader in the data center industry, with infrastructure and sustainability initiatives that not only attract investment but ensure long-term growth," said Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate. "This white paper offers a forward-looking perspective on one of the most exciting markets for data centers in the United States."

Access the Full White Paper by Downloading it Here

About LandGate

LandGate is the leading provider of data solutions for site selection, origination, development, financing, and market analysis of US renewable energy and infrastructure projects: solar, data centers, EV's, energy storage, wind, carbon, and CCS.

SOURCE LandGate