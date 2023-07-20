Data center colocation and managed hosting services market to grow at a CAGR of 13.87% from 2022 to 2027 | BT Group Plc, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center colocation and managed hosting services market size is expected to rise to USD 163.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.87%.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -BT Group Plc, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Cyfuture, CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Holding LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenix NAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2023-2027

Data center colocation and managed hosting services market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including BT Group Plc, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Cyfuture, CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Holding LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenix NAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Segments: End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, E-commerce, Telecommunication, and Others), Type (Wholesale and Retail), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Key Driver - One of the key factors driving the data center colocation and managed hosting services market growth is the rising demand for data center colocation facilities. Collocation notably reduces infrastructure capital expenditures (CAPEX) and increases the connectivity required for operational services. A colocation facility consists of private racks that a company can rent to run its IT infrastructure. Many companies build and operate their own cloud platforms. The growing online presence of companies in various industries will drive the adoption of managed hosting services. Managed hosting service vendors, such as Rackspace, are expanding their presence across the world. Local colocation and managed hosting service providers significantly propel investments in the market, which will boost the growth of the concerned market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - Growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers is one of the key data center colocations and managed hosting services market trends that are expected to positively impact the market growth. The construction of hyper-scale data centers will help to meet the rising information processing demands of the smart revolution and the connected world. Many colocation service providers and infrastructure service providers have announced that they will offer hyper-scale data centers. For instance, in May 2022, Equinix, Inc. announced its plan to invest USD 9 million in a hyper-scale data center in Chennai, India. Similarly, NTT DATA Corp. opened its new hyper-scale data center in Mumbai, India, in May 2020. The construction of hyper-scale data centers will help to manage the rising information processing needs of a smart revolution and a connected world, which will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - One of the key challenges to the data center colocation and managed hosting services market growth is the increasing demand for cloud-based services. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups are adopting cloud solutions to take advantage of the hardware and resource scalability offered by cloud providers. Large enterprises are starting to use cloud-based services because they can manage their workloads as needed, eliminating the need to build their own data centers that require large capital CAPEX and operating expenses (OPEX). For instance, in December 2021, JFrog Ltd. expanded cloud DevOps adoption in Canada with AWS and Microsoft Azure support. Similarly, Microsoft Corp. announced that it is building a new arm-based cloud service in April 2022. Hence, the launch of new cloud-based services may impede market growth during the forecast period.

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation and managed hosting services market vendors

Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 163.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BT Group Plc, Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Cyfuture, CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Holding LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenix NAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BT Group Plc

10.4 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

10.5 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

10.6 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

10.7 Equinix Inc.

10.8 Flexential Corp.

10.9 Navisite LLC

10.10 Rackspace Technology Inc.

10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

10.12 Zayo Group LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

