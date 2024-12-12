Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market to Grow by USD 236.9 Billion (2023-2028), Report on AI-Driven Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global data center colocation and managed hosting services market size is estimated to grow by USD 236.9 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.82% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global data center colocation and managed hosting services market 2024-2028

End-user 1.1 BFSI

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 E-commerce

1.4 Telecommunication

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Wholesale

2.2 Retail Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The banking and financial services sector (BFSI) is experiencing significant growth in m-commerce and e-commerce activities in North America, Europe, and developing economies like India and China in APAC. Financial data, including customer financials, account information, cardholder data, and transaction and personal information, is highly regulated by regulatory bodies such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). BFSI companies, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Co., and Morgan Stanley, require optimal uptime, security, connectivity, and data integrity for sharing information across networks. Traditional data center ownership poses high operating costs for global BFSI companies, leading them to outsource colocation space from vendors or lease servers from managed hosting service providers. This shift towards outsourcing is expected to drive the growth of the BFSI segment of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for cybersecurity, data management, and remote work solutions. With the rise of artificial intelligence, automation, IoT devices, and hybrid work models, businesses require secure and efficient data center solutions to manage their digital transformation. IT security professionals are prioritizing data security, endpoint security, and network monitoring to protect sensitive information. Differentiating customer experiences and building strong client relationships are crucial for gaining a competitive edge. Deployment models, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, are also key considerations. Enterprises are turning to colocation and managed hosting services to meet their unique needs, drive innovation, and stay ahead of the competition.

Market Overview

In the digital age, businesses increasingly rely on Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services to manage their IT infrastructure. These services offer operational efficiency, overhead cost savings, and access to advanced technologies such as Cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. With the shift to remote work solutions and hybrid work models, data security and cybersecurity have become paramount. IT security professionals are tasked with safeguarding against cyber threats, data leakage, malware, and attack surfaces. The market ecosystem includes IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & life sciences, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and various verticals. Industry expansion brings new opportunities but also pricing pressures, requiring differentiation through superior customer experiences and client relationships. Deployment models range from on-premises infrastructure to DCaaS, with IT executives leveraging these services to gain a competitive edge. In the Metaverse concept, data centers play a crucial role in supporting digital services, online customer experiences, e-commerce, and online retail. Companies like Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud are leading the charge, offering managed hosting services tailored to various industries, from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to enterprises. The retail industry, in particular, benefits from data management, enabling transaction history analysis, cashierless checkout, and personalized marketing through social media and mobile shopping apps. However, the increasing use of these services also presents challenges. Ensuring HIPAA compliance in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, addressing cybersecurity concerns, and maintaining availability and business continuity through service-level agreements are critical. As the market evolves, providers must stay ahead of the curve, offering advanced security features like cyber hardening and endpoint security, as well as network monitoring and automation to meet the demands of distributed teams.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

