Data Center Colocation Market in Americas 2022: Growth in Rack Power Density Presents Opportunities

Dec 20, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Americas data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2021-2027. The growth in the market is driven by the deployment and advancement of 5G, growth in the application of Artificial Intelligence, Smart city development, renewable energy procurement, adoption of IoT, and Big data.
Governments across the region are aiding the growth in the construction of centers by offering several tax benefits. Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington DC are some U.S. states that provide tax incentives for facilities construction, infrastructure purchase, and power procurement by data centers. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile provide tax invective for centers development, digital services providers, and infrastructure procurement.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
- 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments
- Digitalization Driving Data Center Demand
- Mergers & Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
- Rise in Innovative Technologies in Data Centers
- Growing Investments in Cloud Connectivity
- Growth in Rack Power Density
Growth Enablers
- Tax Incentives Driving Data Center Investments
- Increase in Colocation Data Center Investments
- Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy
- Adoption of IoT & Big Data and Smart City Developments
- Increase in Deployment of Submarine and Inland Cables
Restraints
- Location Constraints on Data Center Construction
- Power and Network Outages
- Increase in Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
- Shortage of Skilled Employees
- Supply Chain Disruptions in the Data Center Industry
SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Colocation Service
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Columbia
- Other Latin American Countries
Key Players
Prominent Colocation Investors
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GTD Peru
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- Lumen Technologies
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OData
- QTS Reality Trust
- Scala Data Centers
- Switch
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Vendors
- 365 Data Centers
- Aligned
- American Tower
- Ava Telecom
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DartPoints
- DC BLOX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EdgePresence
- Element Critical
- eStruxture Data Centers
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- Flexential
- GIGA Data Centers
- InterNexa
- Iron Mountain
- Millicom
- Prime Data Centers
- Quantico Data Center
- Sabey Data Centers
- Skybox Datacenters
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stream Data Centers
- T5 Data Centers
- Telmex
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions
- Vapor IO
New Entrants
- AUBix
- Cirrus Data Services
- DaSTOR
- Eastlink
- EdgeX Data Centers
- Enovum Data Centers
- Gatineau Data Hub
- Intermarket Properties
- Novva
- PointOne
- QScale
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Colocation Service Type
14 Infrastructure
15 Electrical Infrastructure
16 Mechanical Infrastructure
17 Cooling System
18 Cooling Technique
19 General Construction
20 Tier Standards
21 Geography
22 North America
23 US
24 Canada
25 Latin America
26 Brazil
27 Mexico
28 Chile
29 Other Latin American Countries
30. Competitive Landscape
31. Prominent Colocation Data Center Operators
32. Other Prominent Vendors
33. New Entrants
34. Report Summary
35. Quantitative Summary
36. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isafbp
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article