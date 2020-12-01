Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA to 2025 - Featuring Digital Realty, Equinix & Global Switch Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMEA data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.



The EMEA data center market is witnessing a significant boost in investment because of the implementation of the GDPR in Europe and the increase in demand for colocation services due to the high adoption of internet-based services among businesses in the Middle East and Africa region. The adoption of cloud-based services has increased as organizations in the region are working from remote locations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in adoption will lead to a rise in the demand and development of colocation data centers in the region. Colocation service providers will continue to build both retail and wholesale colocation spaces in the region with higher connectivity and availability of power sources.



Colocation providers continue to drive market revenue during the forecast period. The market will also witness the entry of new providers, especially in Western Europe. Also, new colocation service providers are likely to enter in the Middle East and African countries to capture new markets. The market witnessed significant M&A activities in 2019 due to the rise in demand in several businesses, leading data center service providers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolio.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the EMEA data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Increased Popularity of District Heating Concept

High Adoption of Renewable Energy among Service Providers

M&A Activities improving Colocation Market Share

Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the EMEA data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



In terms of revenue, Equinix is the leading player in the EMEA market with a market share of about over 15% in 2019, followed by Digital Realty (Interxion) and NTT Global Data Center. Over the last two years, the market has witnessed the entry of several new entrants. These new entrants will provide intense competition to the growth of revenue. The market is likely to witness several mergers and acquisitions, leading to an increase in the market share of existing providers.



In terms of colocation revenue, Western Europe dominates the market, with around 70% of the revenue share. In Western Europe, the UK is the leading revenue contributor due to the presence of Equinix, Interxion & Digital Realty, STT GDC (VIRTUS Data Centre), LDeX Group, Global Switch, Telehouse, Colt DCS, CyrusOne, and Next Generation Data (Vantage Data Centre).



Key Questions Answered:



What is the EMEA data center colocation market size and growth rate during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing the growth of EMEA colocation market? What is the growth of retail colocation services market? Which regions are the major revenue contributors to the EMEA colocation market? Who are the leading players in the market, and what is their market share?

Key Topics Covered:



