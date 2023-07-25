Data Center Colocation Market In Western Europe all set to rise at growth rate of 13.64% CAGR | Valuation at $7000.49 million

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center colocation market in Western Europe is set to grow by USD 7,000.49 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The data center colocation market in Western Europe is concentrated, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., CyrusOne Inc., Data4 Group, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Iliad Group, Iron Mountain Inc., IXCELLERATE LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Pulsant Ltd., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Servecentric Ltd., and STT GDC Pte Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Colocation Market in Western Europe

Data Center Colocation Market in Western Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center colocation market in Western Europe report covers the following areas:

The data center colocation market in Western Europe is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The rising demand for data center colocation facilities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Focus on data center consolidation will hamper the market growth.

Data Center Colocation Market in Western Europe 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

DRIVER

The increasing demand for data center colocation facilities is driving market growth. The colocation facilities offer more benefits to the enterprise when compared to the enterprise building its own data center. The main benefit of colocation facilities is that it minimizes the CAPEX on infrastructure and enhances the connectivity required for operational services. There is a rapid growth in the number of these colocation facilities across enterprises as many enterprises operate their own cloud platforms and host these platforms with the help of managed services model. The deployment of data colocation facilities helps enterprises to streamline the operations of their IT infrastructure to achieve improved uptime and availability of resources. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the data center colocation market in Western Europe during the forecast period.

TRENDS

Innovative approaches like submarine data centers are an emerging trend in the market during the forecast period. As many traditional data centers emit a lot of heat, several companies are shifting their data center base to cooler countries to minimize the cost incurred on power and cooling systems. It is estimated that almost 30-40% of the power consumed by the data centers is due to the cooling systems. As a result, several techniques are being implemented to minimize power consumption by cooling systems. One such innovation is submarine data centers which constitute multiple racks of computers with a large number of servers. The main advantage of this data center is that it can hold information for up to five years and help in enhancing Internet speeds in regions that lack the necessary infrastructure, and allows easy cooling with less investment in cooling devices and racks. Hence, such innovative approaches are expected to drive the data center colocation market in Western Europe during the forecast period.

CHALLENGES

The increasing focus on data center consolidation can hinder market growth during the forecast period. Several enterprises are increasingly focusing on minimizing the size of data center facilities. As a result, there is an increasing adoption of Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) among enterprises where they utilize a consolidated data center. The main advantage of data consolidation is that it helps to reduce the size of the data center facilities and minimize operating costs. Furthermore, there is increasing adoption of common cloud platforms across enterprises which will eliminate the requirement for individual data centers. Hence, such factors are expected to negatively impact the market, which in turn will hinder the data center colocation market in Western Europe during the forecast period.

Data Center Colocation Market in Western Europe 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Retail Colocation



Wholesale Colocation

End-user

Small



Medium Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Geography

The UK



Germany



France



the Netherlands



Rest of Western Europe

Data Center Colocation Market in Western Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the retail colocation segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main types of data center colocation is retail colocation where several enterprises rent space and integrate their own IT equipment, including servers and storage devices, within the racks offered by the colocation vendors. Some of the key processes involved in retail colocation are enting racks, rack cages, and private suites in a large data center. One of the main factors which is fuelling the growth of retail colocation is the rising adoption of data centers by SMEs. SMEs usually adopt this colocation segment to save on both CAPEX and operating expenditure (OPEX). Hence, such factors are expected to drive the data center colocation market in Western Europe during the forecast period.

Data Center Colocation Market in Western Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the data center colocation market in Western Europe's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the data center colocation market in Western Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center colocation market across Western Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center colocation market vendors in Western Europe

Data Center Colocation Market Scope in Western Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,000.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.29 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., CyrusOne Inc., Data4 Group, Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Iliad Group, Iron Mountain Inc., IXCELLERATE LLC, KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Pulsant Ltd., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Servecentric Ltd., and STT GDC Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

