Data Center Colocation Market Size Growing at % CAGR Set to Reach USD 89.3 Billion By 2030 - Comprehensive Study by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global data center colocation market size was nearly $62.3 billion in 2022 and is set to increase to about $89.3 billion by 2030 along with securing the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/data-center-colocation-market

Data Center Colocation Market: Overview

Data center colocation is a large data center unit that is rented to vendors for their servers. Moreover, these data center colocation services provided by the firms are structured and provide effective cooling backup, security, and bandwidth.

There is a huge demand for data center colocation as it aids businesses in data center administration along with improving risk management decisions as well as planning & operational strategies. For the record, the data center colocation includes an IP tool, a power backup unit, and a cooling unit.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/data-center-colocation-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global data center colocation market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 14.7% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global data center colocation market size was evaluated at nearly $62.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $89.3 billion by 2030.

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030. The global data center colocation market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in the costs related to possessing & maintaining a data center for firms producing inconsistent volumes of data.

Based on the colocation type, the retail segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of end-user, the IT & Telecom segment is projected to dominate the global market size over 2023-2030.

On the basis of the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific data center colocation market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Colocation Type (Retail and Wholesale), By End-Use (IT & Telecom and Healthcare), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Data Center Colocation Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for OTT & video streaming activities to embellish the global market trends

Scalability of data centers, the need for reducing spending on IT infrastructure, and growing reliability to steer the growth of the global data center colocation market. The rise in the costs related to possessing & maintaining a data center for firms producing inconsistent volumes of data will steer the global market expansion. The surging use of OTT and streaming services has resulted in big data, thereby propelling global market trends.

In addition to this, the emergence of technologies such as IoT, self-driven vehicles, cloud computing, and robotics has translated into a huge need for high bandwidths & rapid data processing.

Moreover, the use of these new technologies needs a fast internet connection with reduced latency time. Furthermore, data center colocation can fulfill these needs with operators locating their data center units in the nearness of end-users. Thereby driving the global market demand.

In addition to this, the launching of the 5G network is set to expand the scope of the growth of the data center colocation market globally in the years ahead. Many governments across the globe are aiding data center colocation for setting up units and providing lands for infrastructural growth, thereby helping the market explore untapped growth potential.

Global Data Center Colocation Market: Restraints

Rising maintenance charges and demand for cloud data centers impede the global industry surge.

Huge maintenance costs and strict enforcement of government laws can put brakes on the global data center colocation industry. Surging acceptance of cloud data centers due to their reduced costs can further inhibit the expansion of the global industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/data-center-colocation-market

Data Center Colocation Market: Opportunities

A surge in disaster recovery activities to open new growth avenues for the global market

An increase in structured and unstructured data along with a rise in the use of cloud computing will open new growth avenues for the data center colocation market across the globe. The rise in disaster recovery events and business continuity needs will produce new horizons of growth for the global market.

Data Center Colocation Market: Challenges

Stringent laws related to improving energy efficiency put a big challenge in the growth path of the global industry.

Strict government laws and security concerns can be a huge challenge in the growth path of the global data center colocation industry. For instance, government organizations are levying strict laws related to power efficiency and water utilization, thereby creating a huge challenge for the global industry surge.

Global Data Center Colocation Market: Segmentation

The global data center colocation market is sectored into colocation type, end-use, enterprise size, and region

In terms of colocation type, the global data center colocation market is sectored into retail and wholesale segments. Furthermore, the retail segment, which contributed to the largest share of the global market in 2022, is set to hold its segmental dominance in the forecast timeframe.

The segmental growth in the coming eight years can be due to the ability of retail spaces in offering flexibility while managing small data and during times when the requirement of data center units is for a lesser timespan. In addition to this, there is a huge demand for retail colocation by various firms.

Based on end-use, the data center colocation industry across the globe is divided into IT & telecom and healthcare segments. Moreover, the IT & telecom segment, which garnered nearly 28% of the global industry share in 2022, is projected to dominate the global industry expansion even in the forecasting timespan.

The growth of the segment in the ensuing years can be due to a surge in the number of netizens across the globe. Apart from this, the continuous launching of new applications and the rise in demand for smartphones with new embedded features will steer segmental growth.

On the basis of enterprise size, the global data center colocation market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises segments. Moreover, the large enterprises' segment, which accounted for a major share of over 60% of the global market in 2022, is predicted to lead the global market share in the forecasting timeline. The segmental expansion over the assessment timeframe can be due to the huge demand for data center colocation by large enterprises as the former helps in effectively handling data proficiently.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/data-center-colocation-market

List of Key Players in Data Center Colocation Market:

CyrusOne Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

CoreSite Realty Corp.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch

NTT Communications Corp.

NaviSite

Telehouse.

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Data Center Colocation Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Data Center Colocation Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Data Center Colocation Market Industry?

What segments does the Data Center Colocation Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Data Center Colocation Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 62.3 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 89.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.7% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By Colocation Type, End-Use, Enterprise Size, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch, NTT Communications Corp., NaviSite, Telehouse., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/data-center-colocation-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/data-center-colocation-market

Regional Dominance:

North America data center colocation market to accrue massive revenues over the forecast timeline.

North America, which accounted lucratively towards the global data center colocation market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to continue its dominance over the analysis timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be due to a strong presence of key cloud solutions providers who install colocation data centers.

The thriving e-commerce industry in the U.S. has accounted majorly for the growth of the regional market. Rise in the investments in the IT infrastructure for data storage and the need for identifying consumer purchasing patterns will steer the expansion of the data center colocation market in North America.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific data center colocation industry, which recorded lucrative growth in 2022, is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline. The factors that are projected to measure the growth of the regional market include the presence of big IT & ITES outsourcing firms in countries such as India and the Philippines.

In addition to this, the rise in the adoption of smart systems has led to a rise in the volumes of data, thereby resulting in the generation of huge data volumes., thereby steering the growth of the industry in the sub-continent.

Global Data Center Colocation Market is segmented as follows:

Data Center Colocation Market: By Colocation Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Retail

Wholesale

Data Center Colocation Market: By End-Use Outlook (2023-2030)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Data Center Colocation Market: By Enterprise Size Outlook (2023-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Data Center Colocation Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-data-center-colocation-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Gamification Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global gamification market size was valued at around USD 15.86 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 95.87 billion by 2030 with an increasing CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global gamification market size was valued at around in 2022 and is expected to grow to by 2030 with an increasing CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global data acquisition (DAQ) market size was evaluated at $2.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $4.8 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.2% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global data acquisition (DAQ) market size was evaluated at in 2022 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.2% between 2023 and 2030. Smart Electric Drive Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global smart electric drive market size was worth around USD 0.92 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 36% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global smart electric drive market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 36% between 2023 and 2030. Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market : According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global digital asset management (DAM) market size was evaluated at $4.12 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $9.12 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 18.1% between 2023 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global digital asset management (DAM) market size was evaluated at in 2022 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 18.1% between 2023 and 2030. Smart Grid Market: According to the report published by Facts & Factors, the global smart grid market size was valued at USD 50.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 120.98 billion during the projected period. The smart grid market is expected to move with a CAGR of 20% between 2023 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and FactorsTel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research