Data Center Colocation Market size to grow by USD 55,943.92 million from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 32% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center colocation market size is estimated to increase by USD 55,943.92 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Data center colocation market – Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Colocation Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape - The global data center colocation market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer data center colocation in the market are American Tower Corp., Brookfield Business Partners LP, BT Group Plc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Holding LLC, Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

American Tower Corp. - The company offers data center colocation solutions through its subsidiary CoreSite Realty Corp.

The company offers data center colocation solutions through its subsidiary CoreSite Realty Corp. Brookfield Business Partners LP - The company offers data center colocation solutions through its subsidiary Evoque Data Center Solutions.

The company offers data center colocation solutions through its subsidiary Evoque Data Center Solutions. BT Group Plc - The company offers data center colocation solutions to scale data center capabilities and increase cloud application performance.

The company offers data center colocation solutions to scale data center capabilities and increase cloud application performance. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Data Center Colocation Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This data center colocation market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (retail colocation and wholesale colocation), end-user (small enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the retail colocation segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Retail colocation is a type of data center colocation that various companies rent space and integrate their own IT equipment. It includes equipment such as servers and storage devices, into racks provided by colocation providers. The segment includes the process of renting racks, rack cages, and private suites in large data centers and the facilities are leased by vendors on 1 to 3-year contracts. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the global data center colocation market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global data center colocation market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data center colocation market.

North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global data center colocation market during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increased investment from hyper-scale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, and multi-cloud services. Moreover, the exponential growth in corporate and individual consumer traffic is expected to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Data Center Colocation Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Rising demand for data center colocation facilities significantly drives the data center colocation market growth.

Companies that operate such facilities offer many advantages compared to the companies that build their own data centers.

Colocation significantly reduces infrastructure capital expenditures and increases the connectivity needed for operational services and a facility consists of private racks that a company can rent to run its IT infrastructure.

Hence, such drivers influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Innovative approaches like submarine data centers are an emerging trend fueling the data center colocation market growth.

Traditional data centers generate a lot of heat. Moreover, various service providers look to move their data centers to cooler countries to save money and investment in power and cooling systems.

Cooling system accounts for 30%-40% of data center power consumption, however, free cooling and liquid immersion cooling techniques are implemented in data center facilities to reduce power consumption.

Several innovations are implemented by data center service providers to improve facility efficiency and the undersea data center is one such example.

Hence, such innovations are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The emergence of containerized data centers is a major challenge impeding the data center colocation market growth.

These data centers are also known as modular data centers with portable data shelves and they can be located anywhere. Modular data centers consist of components such as servers, storage, and networking equipment housed in shipping containers.

When faced with the growing need to expand and replace existing and traditional fixed data centers, several market players introduce new containerized data centers.

For instance, Schneider Electric SE launched its Edge Container Data Center, a modular data center delivered in containers. Some top companies like International Business Machines Inc. (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc. (Dell), HP Inc. (HP), and Schneider Electric SE (Schneider Electric) have implemented containerized data centers.

Hence, such challenges hinder market growth for the data center colocation market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Data Center Colocation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center colocation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data center colocation market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center colocation market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data acquisition (DAQ) system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 560.39 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power and energy, automotive, aerospace and defense, education and research, and others), type (hardware and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for monitoring in end-user industries is notably driving market growth.

The enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in the US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,277.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and end-user (commercial banks and savings institutions). The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US growth.

Data Center Colocation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 55,943.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.6 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Tower Corp., Brookfield Business Partners LP, BT Group Plc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Holding LLC, Lumen Technologies Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Stream Realty Partners LP, Switch Inc., Telstra Ltd., Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd., and TierPoint LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Data Center Colocation Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Data Center Colocation Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Retail colocation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail colocation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail colocation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail colocation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail colocation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Wholesale colocation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Wholesale colocation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wholesale colocation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Wholesale colocation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wholesale colocation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Small and medium sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Small and medium sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Small and medium sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Small and medium sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Small and medium sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Tower Corp.

Exhibit 111: American Tower Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: American Tower Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: American Tower Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: American Tower Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Brookfield Business Partners LP

Exhibit 115: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Overview



Exhibit 116: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Segment focus

12.5 BT Group Plc

Exhibit 119: BT Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: BT Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BT Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: BT Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: China Telecom Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 CyrusOne Inc.

Exhibit 127: CyrusOne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: CyrusOne Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: CyrusOne Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Exhibit 133: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Digital Realty Trust Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Equinix Inc.

Exhibit 136: Equinix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Equinix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Equinix Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Equinix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Equinix Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Flexential Corp.

Exhibit 141: Flexential Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Flexential Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Flexential Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Lumen Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 149: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 153: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Switch Inc.

Exhibit 157: Switch Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Switch Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Switch Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Telstra Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Telstra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Telstra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Telstra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Telstra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio