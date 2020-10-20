Data Center Colocation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 53 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Oct 20, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center colocation market report.
The global data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
1. Over $150 billions of cumulative data center investments will be made by colocation service providers worldwide during 2019-2025.
2. In 2019, the market witnessed investments in around 400 data center projects, from colocation service providers, where 80 of the projects were hyperscale facilities.
3. About 17 new entrants were witnessed in the colocation market in 2019, targeting hyperscale customers.
4. Over 25 mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and joint venture activities witnessed in the market that includes rapid expansion of portfolio by existing providers and increase in interest among private investment firms to acquire/invest in data center assets.
5. Wholesale colocation services market to reach up to 37% share by 2025, aided by significant investments in hyperscale facilities.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, service type, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 13 colocation data center providers, 30 data center investors, and 17 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-colocation-market
Data Center Colocation Market – Segmentation
- UPS systems have been the highest contributors to the market revenue through the adoption of VRLA battery-powered systems. The adoption of UPS systems has become a critical task for data center operators and designers as they account for over 30% of failures identified in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems has grown considerably over the past years.
- In terms of cooling systems, the use of free cooling techniques has grown significantly over the last few years. The regions that have favorable climatic conditions that can utilize evaporative coolers for data center cooling purposes. However, facilities in the tropical areas will continue to use chilled water-based and air-cooled systems along with other cooling units.
- The Central & Eastern Europe region has the strong presence of local and global contractors involved in constructing data center facilities worth millions of dollars. The market is witnessing an increase in the construction of greenfield projects with a floor area of over 50,000 square feet. This will increase the demand for sub-contractors in the region.
Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDU
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Units
- Rack
- Others Mechanical infrastructure
- Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Data Center Colocation Market by Service Type
- Retail
- Wholesale
Data Center Colocation Market – Dynamics
The increasing power consumption by data centers and the need to reduce carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their existing and new facilities across the globe. There is high interest among both global and local data center colocation providers such as Equinix and Digital Realty to adopt renewable energy sources. Also, many small-scale data center operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops or open areas of their facilities. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- M&As to Improve Colocation Market Share
- Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers
- Rising Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers
- Tax Incentives Save Colocation OPEX & Customer Costs
Data Center Colocation Market – Geography
North America is among the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. Organizations in this region are currently involved in building high- performance computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. Major contributors to the GDP was witnessed among sectors such as e-commerce, real estate, government, finance, insurance, and government. The growth of the digital economy in the US is around 10% YOY. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure procurement. The market witnessed new development and expansion of around 130 data center facilities, which include facilities that became operational in 2019 and expected to be operational by June 2020.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-colocation-market
Data Center Colocation Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Others
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Finland & Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Central Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Countries
- Middle East
- GCC
- Other Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Other Countries
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Other Countries
Major Vendors
Prominent Colocation Data Center Vendors
- 21Vianet
- Eaton
- China Telecom Global
- CoreSite Realty
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Flexential
- GDS Holdings
- Global Switch
- Interxion
- Quality Technology Services (QTS)
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- NTT Communications
Prominent Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk Operating
- Aligned Data Center
- Aruba SpA
- Ascenty
- Bahnhof
- Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)
- Bridge Data Centers
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Canberra
- Colt Data Center Services
- Compass Data Centers
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- Digiplex
- EdgeConnex
- Etisalat Group
- Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
- Iron Mountain
- Khanza
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- PT Telekomunikasi Group
- Sabey Data Center
- Sify Technology
- Scaleway Data Center
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- SUNeVison
- Switch
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Teraco Data Environments
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Center
New Entrants
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Prime data centers
- GIGA Data Centers
- PointOne
- Stack Infrastructure
- Chayora
- Raxio Data Center
- NDC Data Center
- Kepstar Data Center Management
- Space DC
- Yotta Infrastructure
- Regal Orion
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Novva
- Echelon Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call : +1-312-235-2040; +1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence