Data Center Colocation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 53 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center colocation market report.

The global data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Over $150 billions of cumulative data center investments will be made by colocation service providers worldwide during 2019-2025.

2. In 2019, the market witnessed investments in around 400 data center projects, from colocation service providers, where 80 of the projects were hyperscale facilities.

3. About 17 new entrants were witnessed in the colocation market in 2019, targeting hyperscale customers.

4. Over 25 mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and joint venture activities witnessed in the market that includes rapid expansion of portfolio by existing providers and increase in interest among private investment firms to acquire/invest in data center assets.

5. Wholesale colocation services market to reach up to 37% share by 2025, aided by significant investments in hyperscale facilities.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, service type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 13 colocation data center providers, 30 data center investors, and 17 new entrants

Data Center Colocation Market – Segmentation

UPS systems have been the highest contributors to the market revenue through the adoption of VRLA battery-powered systems. The adoption of UPS systems has become a critical task for data center operators and designers as they account for over 30% of failures identified in the facility. The adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems has grown considerably over the past years.

In terms of cooling systems, the use of free cooling techniques has grown significantly over the last few years. The regions that have favorable climatic conditions that can utilize evaporative coolers for data center cooling purposes. However, facilities in the tropical areas will continue to use chilled water-based and air-cooled systems along with other cooling units.

The Central & Eastern Europe region has the strong presence of local and global contractors involved in constructing data center facilities worth millions of dollars. The market is witnessing an increase in the construction of greenfield projects with a floor area of over 50,000 square feet. This will increase the demand for sub-contractors in the region.

Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



Economizer & Evaporative Coolers



Other Units

Rack

Others Mechanical infrastructure

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling



Liquid-based Cooling

Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Data Center Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail

Wholesale

Data Center Colocation Market – Dynamics

The increasing power consumption by data centers and the need to reduce carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their existing and new facilities across the globe. There is high interest among both global and local data center colocation providers such as Equinix and Digital Realty to adopt renewable energy sources. Also, many small-scale data center operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops or open areas of their facilities. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

M&As to Improve Colocation Market Share

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

Rising Hyperscale Deployments by Colocation Providers

Tax Incentives Save Colocation OPEX & Customer Costs

Data Center Colocation Market – Geography

North America is among the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. Organizations in this region are currently involved in building high- performance computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. Major contributors to the GDP was witnessed among sectors such as e-commerce, real estate, government, finance, insurance, and government. The growth of the digital economy in the US is around 10% YOY. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure procurement. The market witnessed new development and expansion of around 130 data center facilities, which include facilities that became operational in 2019 and expected to be operational by June 2020.

Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Others

Nordics

Denmark



Finland & Iceland

&

Sweden



Norway

Central Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Countries

Africa

South Africa



Other Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



Indonesia



Other Countries

Major Vendors

Prominent Colocation Data Center Vendors

21Vianet

Eaton

China Telecom Global

CoreSite Realty

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Flexential

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

Interxion

Quality Technology Services (QTS)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

NTT Communications

Prominent Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned Data Center

Aruba SpA

Ascenty

Bahnhof

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

Bridge Data Centers

Bulk Infrastructure

Canberra

Colt Data Center Services

Compass Data Centers

COPT Data Center Solutions

Digiplex

EdgeConnex

Etisalat Group

Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

Iron Mountain

Khanza

NEXTDC

ODATA

PT Telekomunikasi Group

Sabey Data Center

Sify Technology

Scaleway Data Center

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

SUNeVison

Switch

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Teraco Data Environments

Turkcell

Vantage Data Center

New Entrants

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Prime data centers

GIGA Data Centers

PointOne

Stack Infrastructure

Chayora

Raxio Data Center

NDC Data Center

Kepstar Data Center Management

Space DC

Yotta Infrastructure

Regal Orion

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Novva

Echelon Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

