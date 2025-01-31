Data Center Colocation Market to Grow by USD 78.56 Billion (2025-2029), Rising Demand for Colocation Facilities Boosting the Market, Report on AI's Impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global data center colocation market size is estimated to grow by USD 78.56 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 15.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand for data center colocation facilities is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovative approaches for cooling colocation services. However, emergence of containerized data centers poses a challenge. Key market players include American Tower Corp., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cologix Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Corporate Technologies LLC, CtrlS, Custodian Data Centres, CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Holding LLC, Iron Mountain Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEXTDC LTD., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Retelit, Switch Inc., and Telstra Corp. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Colocation Market 2025-2029

Data Center Colocation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 78562.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, France, India, and Italy Key companies profiled American Tower Corp., AT and T Inc., BT Group Plc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cologix Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Corporate Technologies LLC, CtrlS, Custodian Data Centres, CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Internap Holding LLC, Iron Mountain Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEXTDC LTD., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Retelit, Switch Inc., and Telstra Corp. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Data Center Colocation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies such as 5G technology and 6G, as well as the integration of AI tools, AR, and autonomous vehicles. Colocation providers offer enterprises flexible, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions to meet their IT requirements. Advantages include proximity to cloud service providers, improved connectivity options, and reduced latency. Cloud computing and cloud migration are driving the market, with enterprises adopting hybrid & multi-cloud strategies for resource allocation and utilization. Colocation data centers provide dedicated space and redundant power supply, ensuring uptime and data security. Advancements in cooling systems, intelligent management solutions, and renewable energy sources address environmental concerns and reduce carbon footprints. The market is also witnessing commercialization efforts in edge data centers and distributed cooling architecture for low-latency connections. Innovative products and integrating multiple cloud platforms cater to specific requirements, including high-capacity networks, IoT platforms, and AI tools. The market is expected to grow further with the increasing adoption of on-demand resources, seamless cloud integration, and the proliferation of smart devices and services.

Data centers generate significant heat, leading to high energy consumption, particularly for cooling systems, which account for 30-40% of power usage. To address this issue, some service providers are relocating data centers to cooler regions, such as Iceland and Norway. Innovative cooling techniques like free cooling and liquid immersion are implemented to reduce power consumption. Microsoft is a pioneer in this field, operating a submarine data center off the coast of Scotland, several feet below sea level, to take advantage of the cool ocean water and minimize energy expenditure on cooling.

Market Challenges

The Data Center Colocation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies such as 5G, 6G, AI, AR, and autonomous vehicles. Colocation data centers offer enterprises flexible and scalable solutions to meet their IT requirements, including high-capacity networks, low-latency connections, and resource utilization. However, challenges such as location restraints, energy efficiency, and data security remain. Colocation providers offer dedicated space, cooling systems, and redundant power supply to ensure uptime and control. With the rise of cloud computing and cloud services, hybrid & multi-cloud strategies are becoming popular, requiring seamless cloud integration and scalability. Additionally, the market is driven by commercialization efforts in IT & telecom, digitalization applications, and the increasing number of Internet users and digital transactions. Colocation facilities must offer connectivity options, network security, and innovative products to meet the specific requirements of enterprises and support the growth of IoT, online shopping, and streaming services. The market also faces risks from natural disasters and the need for sustainable energy solutions, such as renewable energy sources.

Containerized data centers, also referred to as modular data centers, offer businesses a flexible and cost-effective solution for data center expansion or replacement. These data centers, housed in shipping containers, consist of essential components such as servers, storage, and networking equipment. Schneider Electric SE recently introduced an Edge container data center, adding to the growing market trend. Companies like International Business Machines Corp. Also invest in this modular approach, providing businesses with the ability to place these data centers at desired locations, reducing the need for large, traditional data centers.

Segment Overview

This data center colocation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

Retail Colocation



Wholesale Colocation

End-user

Small And Medium Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

1.1 Retail colocation- Retail colocation is a popular option for enterprises looking to rent space for their IT equipment in large data centers. This includes renting racks, rack cages, and private suites for one to three years. SMEs are increasingly adopting retail colocation due to cost savings on both capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expenditure (OPEX) compared to maintaining in-house data centers. The global retail colocation market is growing due to this trend, with the cost for a single rack starting at around USD1,500. Cloud adoption among SMEs is also driving revenue growth in this segment, as they require power infrastructure, cooling solutions, network bandwidth, and security up to the rack level. Retail colocation vendors provide these offerings, making it an attractive option for SMEs with rapidly growing businesses. The networking capability of colocation facilities is another benefit, allowing for seamless connectivity and scalability. Overall, the retail colocation segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global data center colocation market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Data Center Colocation Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud infrastructure. Businesses are leveraging both on-premises IT infrastructure and cloud-based resources to optimize server utilization and reduce costs. Virtualization technologies play a crucial role in this trend, enabling the efficient use of IT resources and improving uptime. Colocation providers offer businesses the benefits of Data centers, including advanced environmental controls, high-speed connectivity, and superior security. Hybrid cloud infrastructure is particularly important for industries with high IT requirements, such as those involving autonomous vehicles, IoT, advanced robotics, and AI startup development. Colocation data centers must provide low latency, high IT load capacity, and reliable uptime to meet the needs of these industries. Submarine cables and renewable energy are also becoming essential considerations for colocation facilities, as they help ensure uninterrupted connectivity and reduce carbon footprint. SMEs are also increasingly turning to colocation services to access advanced IT infrastructure and cloud computing capabilities without the need for significant capital investment. Downtime is a critical concern for all businesses, and colocation providers must offer disaster recovery and business continuity solutions to minimize the risk of downtime and maximize uptime.

Market Research Overview

The Data Center Colocation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G technology, 6G, and AI. Colocation data centers offer enterprises the benefits of connectivity options, control, and scalability, making them an attractive choice for businesses with specific requirements. Colocation providers offer flexible and energy-efficient solutions, integrating innovative products like distributed cooling architecture and modular data centers. Advantages of colocation include proximity to cloud service providers, reduced latency, and resource utilization. The market is also driven by the commercialization efforts of IT & telecom companies, hybrid & multi-cloud strategies, and the increasing demand for cloud-based resources. Environmental concerns, such as carbon footprints and renewable energy sources, are becoming important considerations. Colocation facilities offer redundant power supply and cooling systems, ensuring uptime and reliability. The market is also influenced by the proliferation of digital transactions, online shopping, and streaming services, which require high-capacity networks and low-latency connections. The integration of AI tools, AR, VR, and IoT platforms further enhances the customer experience. However, location restraints and natural disasters pose risks, making network security and disaster recovery plans essential. The market is expected to continue growing as more enterprises adopt hybrid cloud infrastructure and on-premises data centers seek colocation services for seamless cloud integration.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

