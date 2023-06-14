Data Center Colocation Market to Reach $155.40 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center colocation market size is anticipated to reach USD 155.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent study by Grand View Research, Inc. Various CSPs and businesses are opting for multi-tenant or colocation data centers, which has been a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Colocation is among the most preferred choices among businesses, owing to cost benefits compared to building and managing a private data center facility. Moreover, a colocation data center offers better operational flexibility when scaling up infrastructure to accommodate large data volumes. Considering the increasing cost of property, land, and IT infrastructure, colocation data centers are the best options for SMEs owing to limited capital expenditure capability.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The wholesale segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period. Large enterprises have a stronger customer base, which has led to the generation of large volumes of data, which has resulted in the increased demand for data centers among large enterprises.

The SMEs segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 16% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the SMEs segment can be attributed to the increasing IT expenditure and lower costs of renting spaces in the colocation data center, among others.

The healthcare end-use segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of more than 19% from 2023 to 2030. Cloud computing in the healthcare industry offers benefits, such as reliability & scalability, remote care opportunities, better patient engagement, and improved operational efficiencies.

The key market players have a wider sales channel, thereby driving the market's growth.

Read 150 page market research report, "Data Center Colocation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Colocation Type (Retail, Wholesale), By Enterprise Size (Large, SMEs), By Tier Level (Tier 1, Tier 2), By End-use (BFSI, Retail), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Data Center Colocation Market Growth & Trends

The increasing use of e-commerce shopping has been anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years. The data centers offer various benefits in the e-commerce industry, including better scalability, data reliability, enhanced security, improved customer experience, and reduced cost. The benefits offered by the data centers in the e-commerce industry have increased the IT expenditure of e-commerce companies. Moreover, opting for data center colocation would help in reducing costs when compared to setting up and maintaining a private data center, which smaller e-commerce companies are highly adopting. Thus, the growth of data center colocation in the e-commerce industry is expected to rise, thereby driving industry growth.

Several countries, such as the U.S., China, and India, have strict data location laws, preventing cross-border data transfer. The EU also implemented the GDPR in 2018, laying the foundation norms for personal data transfer and usage. Implementing such laws has resulted in the increased setting up of data centers within those countries and localized data storage. Furthermore, the colocation data centers offer businesses leasing spaces within data centers at reasonable costs, proximity to the business, and, the best part, the opportunity to scale up to accommodate larger data volumes. These aspects have contributed to the growth of the market and are expected to continue supporting this growth in the years to come.

Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center colocation market based on colocation type, tier level, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Data Center Colocation Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Retail

Wholesale

Data Center Colocation Market - Tier Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Data Center Colocation Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Data Center Colocation Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

· Retail

· BFSI

· IT & Telecom

· Healthcare

· Media & Entertainment

· Others

Data Center Colocation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Austria



Switzerland



Benelux



Nordics



CEE

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Data Center Colocation Market

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

Cologix

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix, Inc.

Flexential

Iron Mountain Inc.

NTT Ltd.

QTS Realty Trust, LLC

Rackspace Technology

Telehouse

Zayo Group, LLC

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Edge Data Center Market - The global edge data center market size is expected to reach USD 34.91 billion by 2030 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of Internet of things across various end-use industries, the rapid growth of mobile and IoT applications, and the rising popularity of online streaming and e-commerce services are major drivers of market growth. It is anticipated that factors including the increasing adoption of 5G technology to improve communication, rising spending on data center technology, increasing demand to reduce data center complexity, and development in the AR/VR technology, will also contribute to the market's growth.

- The global edge data center market size is expected to reach by 2030 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of Internet of things across various end-use industries, the rapid growth of mobile and IoT applications, and the rising popularity of online streaming and e-commerce services are major drivers of market growth. It is anticipated that factors including the increasing adoption of 5G technology to improve communication, rising spending on data center technology, increasing demand to reduce data center complexity, and development in the AR/VR technology, will also contribute to the market's growth. Data Center Cooling Market - The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach USD 56,145.9 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 17.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the number of data centers facilities worldwide is favoring rapid growth in this sector. Additionally, a gradual shift towards cloud services is creating demand for eco-friendly cooling technology.

- The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach by 2030 and is expected to expand at 17.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the number of data centers facilities worldwide is favoring rapid growth in this sector. Additionally, a gradual shift towards cloud services is creating demand for eco-friendly cooling technology. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market - The global data center infrastructure management market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increase in internet usage, cloud computing, as well as increase in demand for centralized and unified management of data centers, are acting as the major growth drivers.

Browse through Grand View Research's Communications Infrastructure Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.