Data Center Colocation Markets in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2025 - Cloud Computing & Connectivity, and Hybrid Infrastructure Services Drive Colocation Demand

The APAC data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.



The APAC data center colocation market is witnessing growth due to the increased physical presence of hyperscale service operators in the region. The market is expected to observe an increase in the deployment of edge data centers post 2022 due to the growth in the use of connected devices among businesses and consumers.



Telecommunication operators in China are expected to lead the way with the construction of edge data centers. Major data center providers, including hyperscale providers, are likely to invest in edge data center infrastructure during the forecast period. The colocation demand is also aiding in the growth of services such as cloud connectivity, interconnection, and hybrid infrastructure services. Adopting cloud connectivity solutions will grow at a CAGR of 40% in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Hong Kong.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Chinese data center colocation service providers such as GDS Services, Tenglong Holding, ChinData, Shanghai Athub, and 21Vianet invest billions of dollars towards new facility development. Throughout the APAC region, there are more than 50 data center projects with a power capacity of more than 10 MW. GDS Holding invested in more than 15 facilities that were opened and under construction in 2019, with an estimated power capacity of 240 MW. New entrants are fueling the need for hyperscale facilities in APAC.



This includes Chayora, SpaceDC, Yotta Infrastructure, Regal Orion, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and BDx (Big Data Exchange). Existing service providers are expanding their presence across many major markets, namely, AiTrunk (Singapore & Hong Kong), Bridge Data Centers (India), Equinix (India), Colt DCS (India), ST Telemedia (Thailand), and Kepple DC REIT (Indonesia). Most countries in the APAC region have a low cost of construction, reducing per MW investments to around $4-5 million for Tier III facilities.



However, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia are the exception, as the development cost is over $7 million for a new project.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the size of the APAC data center colocation market in terms of investments, area, power capacity, service type (retail/wholesale), and revenue in more than 10 countries across the world?

2. What is the market share of retail and wholesale colocation services in the APAC region?

3. What is the APAC data center colocation market share by leading service providers by investments, area, power capacity, and colocation services?

4. What drivers, trends, and restraints are driving the APAC data center colocation market?

5. Who are the prominent vendors in the APAC data center colocation market?

6. What is the number of new entrants entering the APAC data center colocation market?

7. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC data center colocation market shares?



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

21Vianet (Century Internet Data Center)

China Telecom

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services Ltd.

Global Switch

Keppel DC

NEXTDC

NTT Communications

Shanghai Athub

ST Telemedia Global Data Center (STT GDC)

SUNeVison (IADVANTAGE)

Telehouse (KDDI)

Other Prominent Colocation Service Providers

AirTrunk Operating

AT Tokyo

Bridge Data Centers

Canberra Data Centers

China Mobile

China Unicom

Chindata

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

Colt Data Center Services (COLT DCS)

CtrlS

China Mobile International Limited (CMI)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Iron Mountain

Internet Thailand Public Company Limited (INET)

Katalyst Data Management

Korean Telecom Corporation (KT Corp.)

Neo Telemedia

PCCW Solutions

Philippine Long-Distance Telephone (PLDT)

PI DATACENTERS

Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Exchange)

Sify Technology

Singtel

Sinnet

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia

VADS Berhad

New Entrants

Chayora

Kepstar Data Center Management

SpaceDC

Yotta Infrastructure

Regal Orion

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

