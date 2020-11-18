Data Center Colocation Markets in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2025 - Cloud Computing & Connectivity, and Hybrid Infrastructure Services Drive Colocation Demand
Nov 18, 2020, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.
The APAC data center colocation market is witnessing growth due to the increased physical presence of hyperscale service operators in the region. The market is expected to observe an increase in the deployment of edge data centers post 2022 due to the growth in the use of connected devices among businesses and consumers.
Telecommunication operators in China are expected to lead the way with the construction of edge data centers. Major data center providers, including hyperscale providers, are likely to invest in edge data center infrastructure during the forecast period. The colocation demand is also aiding in the growth of services such as cloud connectivity, interconnection, and hybrid infrastructure services. Adopting cloud connectivity solutions will grow at a CAGR of 40% in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Hong Kong.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Chinese data center colocation service providers such as GDS Services, Tenglong Holding, ChinData, Shanghai Athub, and 21Vianet invest billions of dollars towards new facility development. Throughout the APAC region, there are more than 50 data center projects with a power capacity of more than 10 MW. GDS Holding invested in more than 15 facilities that were opened and under construction in 2019, with an estimated power capacity of 240 MW. New entrants are fueling the need for hyperscale facilities in APAC.
This includes Chayora, SpaceDC, Yotta Infrastructure, Regal Orion, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), and BDx (Big Data Exchange). Existing service providers are expanding their presence across many major markets, namely, AiTrunk (Singapore & Hong Kong), Bridge Data Centers (India), Equinix (India), Colt DCS (India), ST Telemedia (Thailand), and Kepple DC REIT (Indonesia). Most countries in the APAC region have a low cost of construction, reducing per MW investments to around $4-5 million for Tier III facilities.
However, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia are the exception, as the development cost is over $7 million for a new project.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the size of the APAC data center colocation market in terms of investments, area, power capacity, service type (retail/wholesale), and revenue in more than 10 countries across the world?
2. What is the market share of retail and wholesale colocation services in the APAC region?
3. What is the APAC data center colocation market share by leading service providers by investments, area, power capacity, and colocation services?
4. What drivers, trends, and restraints are driving the APAC data center colocation market?
5. Who are the prominent vendors in the APAC data center colocation market?
6. What is the number of new entrants entering the APAC data center colocation market?
7. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC data center colocation market shares?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Internet & Data Growth In APAC
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Procurement Of Renewable Energy Among Colocation Providers
8.2 M&As & JVS Increase Colocation Investment In Apac
8.3 Growing Rack Power Density
8.4 Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers
8.5 Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers
9.2 Cloud Computing & Connectivity, And Hybrid Infrastructure Services Drive Colocation Demand
9.3 Increase In Retail & Wholesale Demand For Colocation Services
9.4 Tax Incentives Save Colocation Opex & Customer Costs
9.5 Increase In Submarine Fiber Cable Deployment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints For Data Center Construction
10.2 Increased Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.3 Data Center Power Outages & Reliability Challenges
10.4 Carrier Neutrality In Locations That Lack Multiple Fiber Connections
10.5 Water Scarcity For Data Centers In APAC
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Colocation Investment By Area
11.4 Colocation Investment By Power Capacity
11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Five Forces Analysis
12 Colocation Services
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Retail Colocation
12.4 Wholesale Colocation
13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Building Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS
19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.4 Tier III
19.5 Tier IV
20 Geography
20.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Colocation Service Vendors
- 21Vianet (Century Internet Data Center)
- China Telecom
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services Ltd.
- Global Switch
- Keppel DC
- NEXTDC
- NTT Communications
- Shanghai Athub
- ST Telemedia Global Data Center (STT GDC)
- SUNeVison (IADVANTAGE)
- Telehouse (KDDI)
Other Prominent Colocation Service Providers
- AirTrunk Operating
- AT Tokyo
- Bridge Data Centers
- Canberra Data Centers
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- Chindata
- Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- Colt Data Center Services (COLT DCS)
- CtrlS
- China Mobile International Limited (CMI)
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
- Iron Mountain
- Internet Thailand Public Company Limited (INET)
- Katalyst Data Management
- Korean Telecom Corporation (KT Corp.)
- Neo Telemedia
- PCCW Solutions
- Philippine Long-Distance Telephone (PLDT)
- PI DATACENTERS
- Reliance Communications (Global Cloud Exchange)
- Sify Technology
- Singtel
- Sinnet
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
- VADS Berhad
New Entrants
- Chayora
- Kepstar Data Center Management
- SpaceDC
- Yotta Infrastructure
- Regal Orion
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tqila
