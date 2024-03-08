Data Center Colocation Services Top 10 Growth Opportunities in 2024 - Demand from OTT Content and Gaming Industries

08 Mar, 2024, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Data Center Colocation Services, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center colocation industry has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for data storage and processing requirements. Public cloud service providers, enterprises, and governments are increasingly reliant on best-in-class data centers and digital infrastructure. A growing trend among enterprises is to outsource their infrastructure operations to third-party colocation service providers, creating additional growth opportunities.
The hyperscale market segment continues to drive demand from customers beyond public cloud service providers to OTT content, gaming, and now even banking verticals in several countries. An estimated 28% of enterprises plan to use more than 2MW of IT load capacity within the next 24 months, indicating a significant increase in capacity requirements. In the retail segment, enterprises across industry verticals continue to invest in digital transformation and adopt robust and reliable colocation infrastructure to support the data computing and processing requirements.
To meet the demand, colocation service providers need to focus on scaling up their space and power capacities while also implementing tools and technologies to differentiate themselves. Colocation service providers will prioritize sustainability targets, edge strategies, and a comprehensive digital ecosystem.
Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Hyperscale Demand
- High-Density Racks as a Differentiator
- Building a Sustainable Value Proposition
- Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Optimizing Operations
- Integrated Edge Data Center Strategy
- Generative AI Enabling Data Center Infrastructure
- Demand from OTT Content and Gaming Industries
- AI-Enabled Data Center Infrastructure Management Software
- Carrier-Neutral Facilities for Retail (Enterprise) Segment
- Investments in an Emerging Strategic Location
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unajjl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article