Data Center Construction Global Market to 2028: Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services Bolsters Growth

The global data center construction market is expected to reach $73.43 billion in 2028 from $50.34 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.50%.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS/ TRENDS
Shift Towards Sustainable Measures to Reduce Carbon Emissions
The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon emissions have prompted many service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities. There is a high interest in adopting renewable power sources among global and local operators. Also, many smaller operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities to power the data centers.
Innovative and Sustainable Data Center Power Technologies
Several operators are upgrading their data centers from traditional technologies to new ones. Such new technologies will also help the companies focus on sustainability.
Some such innovations are as follows:
- Adoption of advanced UPS batteries such as Lithium-ion, Nickle-Zinc, and Prussian Blue sodium-ion batteries replacing lead-acid batteries
- Software-Defined Data Centers (SDDC) and AI in power monitoring
- Microgrid adoption in data centers, majorly among hyperscalers
- Floating data centers, underwater data centers, snow-cooled data centers, and boiling liquid for cooling data centers
- Replacing Diesel Generators with naturally Gas-Powered Hydrogen Fuel Cells & Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).
AI to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption
Liquid cooling will rapidly grow among data centers deploying AI & ML workloads. For instance, most upcoming facilities will include at least one data hall to support the deployment of advanced two-phase immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling solutions. Meta (Facebook) has announced its plan to pause several new and expansion projects across the U.S., as it wants to create a new AI design for the data center facilities.
Government Support to Develop Data Centers
Over the past few years, data center growth has focused on countries offering tax incentives. Many state and local governments provide investments and sales tax incentives to attract operators. The U.S. is leading in providing tax incentives to data center operators. Several states in the U.S. provide tax incentives to data centers for investments, job opportunities, and compensation for employees.
Impact of Supply Chain Disruption
Supply chain disruptions are a major challenge faced by data center developers recently. With the onset of COVID-19, supply chain disruptions increased, leading to a shortage of infrastructure such as power equipment, cooling infrastructure, chips, and other infrastructure. Also, political instability and disturbances between Russia and Ukraine led to a price hike in energy and fuel costs. One of the major shortages faced in the data center construction market was chip shortage, which led to a decline in manufacturing several infrastructures.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the data center construction market?
2. What is the growth rate of the data center construction market?
3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the global data center construction market by 2028?
4. What are the key trends in the data center construction industry?
5. How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center construction market by 2028?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Facility Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling System
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.9 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Key Highlights/ Trends
7.2.1 Shift Toward Sustainable Measures to Reduce Carbon Emissions
7.2.2 Innovative and Sustainable Data Center Power Technologies
7.2.3 Ai to Boost Liquid-Cooling Adoption
7.2.4 Government Support to Develop Data Centers
7.2.5 Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions
7.3 Segmentation Analysis
7.3.1 Facility Type
7.3.2 Data Center Electrical Infrastructure
7.3.3 Data Center Mechanical Infrastructure
7.3.4 Data Center General Construction Services
7.4 Geographical Analysis
7.4.1 Americas Region
7.4.2 European Region
7.4.3 Middle East & Africa (Mea) Region
7.4.4 APAC Region
7.5 Vendor Analysis
7.5.1 Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
7.5.2 Data Center Construction Contractors
7.5.3 Data Center Investors/Operators
8 Introduction
8.1 Internet & Data Growth
8.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8.2.1 Key
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators
9.2 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments
9.3 Surge in Rack Power Density
9.4 Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology
9.4.1 Ecodiesel Generators
9.4.2 Natural Gas Generators
9.4.3 Fuel Cells (Hydrogen)
9.4.4 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel
9.4.5 Nuclear Energy Generation
9.4.6 Other Innovations
9.5 Innovative Data Center Power Technologies
9.5.1 Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries
9.5.2 Software-Defined Data Centers & Ai in Power Monitoring
9.5.3 Microgrids
9.6 Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions
9.7 Adoption of Ai-Based Infrastructure Driving Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity
10.2 Increasing M&As and Jvs Across the Industry
10.3 Big Data & IoT Fueling Data Center Investments
10.4 Government Support for Data Center Investments
10.5 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
11.2 Site Selection Hindrances to Data Center Development
11.3 Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals & Discrimination
11.4 Security Challenges Impacting Data Center Growth
11.5 High Maintenance Costs & Inefficiencies
11.6 Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Growth
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Five Forces Analysis
12.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Facility Type
14 Infrastructure
15 Electrical Infrastructure
16 Mechanical Infrastructure
17 Cooling Systems
18 Cooling Technique
19 General Construction
20 Tier Standard
21 Geography
22 North America
23 Latin America
24 Western Europe
25 Nordic
26 Central & Eastern Europe
27 Middle East
28 Africa
29 Apac
30 Southeast Asia
31 Competitive Landscape
32 Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
33 Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
34 Key Data Center Contractors
35 Other Data Center Contractors
Share this article