Data Center Construction Market in Africa to Witness Investment Opportunities of $2.53 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Africa data center construction market is growing at a CAGR of 13.08% during 2023-2029.

Report Attributes Details Market Size - Investment (2029) USD 2.53 Billion Market Size - Investment (2023) USD 1.21 Billion CAGR - Investment (2023-2029) 13.08 % Market Size – Area (2029) 1,685 Thousand Square Feet Power Capacity (2029) 305 MW Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography Geographic Analysis Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Other African Countries) Market Dynamics Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services

Growth in Penetration of Big Data & IoT

Rise in Renewable Energy Adoption

Increase in Submarine Cable & Inland Connectivity

The African region has a population surge, urbanization, and digitalization, leading to increased power consumption, carbon emissions, and environmental concerns. Notably, data centers have grown across various locations recently. The concern of controlling carbon emissions and operating data centers sustainably is increasing with the growing number of data centers. In response, data center operators and government entities increasingly embrace sustainable practices, such as incorporating renewable energy into power facilities. As the demand for hyperscale investment rises, adopting renewable energy in data centers is expected to become more prevalent for long-term environmental benefits.

The South African data center construction market is one of the major data center markets in the African region. The major data center companies involved in development include NTT DATA, Vantage Data Centers, Africa Data Centres, Equinix, Digital Realty (Teraco), and Open Access Data Centres (OADC). Low electricity and land costs, renewable energy projects, data protection laws, a rise of digital technologies, such as AI & big data, better internet connections, deployment of submarine cables, uptake in cloud services, and demand for strong data storage and processing capabilities, and many more, are the major factors expected to drive the data center market. Some new data center developments announced in South Africa include.

In November 2023 , Open Access Data Centres (OADC) will expand its Johannesburg data center facility in South Africa , expanding its power capacity to 4MW and 600 racks, expected to be complete in Q1 2024.

, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) will expand its data center facility in , expanding its power capacity to 4MW and 600 racks, expected to be complete in Q1 2024. In November 2023 , the Teraco (Digital Realty) DB1 facility in Durban completed its expansion up to 2 MW and 2,000 sqm of white space.

, the Teraco (Digital Realty) DB1 facility in completed its expansion up to 2 MW and 2,000 sqm of white space. In November 2023 , Teraco (Digital Realty) is building a new data center in Cape Town, South Africa .

Data Center Investors

The African data center construction market has witnessed intense competition among global service providers and local companies. The market has witnessed investments from cloud services, colocation, and telecom operators.

Several major data center operators, such as 21st Century Technologies, Africa Data Centres, IXAFRICA DATA CENTRE, Digital Realty, Raxio Data Centres, Rack Centre Equinix, and others, are among the major investors in the Africa data center market.

data center market. Hyperscale operators, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Huawei Cloud , Oracle Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, are leading the market regarding hyperscale investment and innovative technologies.

, Oracle Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, are leading the market regarding hyperscale investment and innovative technologies. Colocation vendors should target global service providers with a strong customer base and help them establish a physical presence. The competition will grow in terms of cost and the high availability of service offerings.

In Africa , data center operators and government bodies have started opting for several sustainable initiatives, including installing renewable energy sources to run data centers.

, data center operators and government bodies have started opting for several sustainable initiatives, including installing renewable energy sources to run data centers. The increased construction of data centers across African countries is increasing the cost of industrial land on a YoY basis.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Egypt



Ethiopia



Other African Countries

Vendors

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

4energy

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EATON

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

Abbeydale

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

AtkinsRéalis

b2 Architects

CAP DC

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineers

Egypro

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

Interkel

JLB Architects

MWK Engineering

Orascom Construction

REDCON Construction

Raya Network Services

Royal HaskoningDHV

Shaker Group

Sterling & Wilson

Summit Technology Solutions

Tri-Star Construction

United For Technology Solutions

Westwood Management

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

Equinix

Galaxy Backbone

IXAFRICA DATA CENTRE

Medallion Communications

NTT DATA

Open Access Data Centres

Paratus Namibia

Rack Centre

Raxio Data Centres

Raya Data Center

Telecom Egypt

Vantage Data Centers

Wingu.Africa

New Entrants

Cloudoon

Kasi Cloud

Gulf Data Hub

Khazna Data Centers

