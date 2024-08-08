Data Center Construction Market is expected to reach USD 393.21 Bn by 2030 expected to be dominated by North American region

Maximize Market Research has provided a detailed analytical report on the Data Center Construction Market, providing suitable market strategies.

PUNE, India, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Construction Market size was valued at USD 254.7 billion in 2023 and the total Data Center Construction revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 393.21 billion by 2030.

The research report from Maximize Market Research offers vital insights into the dynamic "Data Center Construction Market" landscape. Focused primarily on key players, market segments, business strategies, and regional developments, the report also provides a user-friendly and thorough comprehension of market dynamics and pivotal factors shaping industry growth. Using a combination of qualitative and quantitative data the report undergoes rigorous analysis utilizing analytical backgrounds such as SWOT and PESTLE analysis to reveal deeper insights into market dynamics and prospects.

Data Center Construction Market Scope

Market Size in 2023 USD 254.7 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 393.21 billion CAGR 6.4 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 259 No. of Tables 148 No. of Charts and Figures 153 Segment Covered by Design Type by Size of Data Center by End User Regional Scope North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Austria and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Rest of APAC) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of ME&A) South America (Brazil, Argentina Rest of South America) Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

What's New: Recent Developments and Updates

April 2024 , AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Red Dot Analytics PTE. LTD. Announced partnership with an MOU containing following points to develop advanced, GPU-powered data center infrastructure to support AI applications and workloads.

September 2023, Digital Realty announced the development of a 'Tier 4' facility in Rome, Italy.

, Digital Realty announced the development of a 'Tier 4' facility in . March 2023 , Vertiv announced a distribution partnership with iPoint.

, Vertiv announced a distribution partnership with iPoint. March 2023 , NTT Ltd. announced investments of USD 90 million to establish ' Bangkok 3 Data Center' (BKK3).

, NTT Ltd. announced investments of to establish ' 3 Data Center' (BKK3). May 2023 , NTT Communication announced plans to invest USD 59 billion in data centers, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other emerging sectors over the next five years.

, NTT Communication announced plans to invest in data centers, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other emerging sectors over the next five years. 2023, Turner Construction Company developed the "GreenOps" program aimed at sustainable data center construction.

2023, Holder Construction Group launched the "Sustainable Data Center Design Solution."

2023, Skanska AB invested in digitalization for data center construction.

2023, Mortenson Construction built several large-scale data centers for clients such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft

October 2022 , Kuko's group K2 partnered with Sinar Mas to create 'K2 Data Centre Jakarta 1 Campus' in Indonesia .

, Kuko's group K2 partnered with to create 'K2 Data Centre Jakarta 1 Campus' in . June 2022 , Vantage Data Centers announced plans for data center campuses in Poland and Germany .

, Vantage Data Centers announced plans for data center campuses in and . April 2022 , Google announced a significant investment of USD 750 million in a new facility in Nebraska .

Data Center Construction Market is focusing on AI-powered infrastructure

The Data Center Construction Market is witnessing an emergence of AI and GPU-driven data centers to handle complex computation and data processing, which is crucial for AI development. As environmental concerns continue to be on the rise, companies are prioritizing sustainability and energy efficiency. This is expected to gain a competitive edge by cost saving and improved brand reputation. The adoption of technologies like BIM and 3D modelling results in efficient construction with less error and at a reduced cost. This helps the construction industry to be more sophisticated. The Data Center Construction Market is witnessing company expansion into new regions to strategically place themselves into emerging markets. The shift towards hyperscale data centers is driven by the need to accommodate massive data volumes and support high-performance computing. These facilities offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them attractive to large enterprises and cloud providers. The Data Center Construction Market is seen to give importance to providing reliable and robust solutions for critical applications based on the rising demand for Tier 4 facilities.

North America dominates the Data Center Construction Market

North America held over 40% global Data Center Construction Market revenue share in 2023. The presence of hyperscale projects resulted in the dominance North America created. The U.S. held a lion's share in the market with established and sophisticated infrastructure. The presence of tech giants like Amazon.com, Inc., Google, and Facebook fuels growth since these companies continuously invest in large-scale facilities to boost their processing capabilities. North America benefits from cutting-edge technological advancements and innovations which then facilitate efficient systems. The Data Center Construction Market has shown a significant impact on employment generation in the construction, engineering, and technology sectors. This system helps with the growth of digital economy, as it is a driving factor of economic growth and competitiveness.

One of the challenges faced by the Data Center Construction Market is high energy consumption and the need for alternate sustainable and renewable energy solutions. Asia-Pacific countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam are expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period. Countries like China and India are showing increasing demand for data processing and storage solutions. With the massive digital transformation, businesses and governments both are investing heavily in the market. Continuous investments from cloud service providers and hyperscale entities are contributing to the growth of the market. Companies are expanding their data center footprints to cater to the growing demand for cloud-based services. With rising internet and smartphone penetration in society, advanced data center solutions are becoming a necessity. Government support along with partnerships and collaborations are accelerating the market growth. This growth in the Data Center Construction Market has resulted in infrastructural development and more job opportunities.

Segmentation

by Design Type

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

by Size of Data Center

Small and Medium Scale Data Center

Large Scale Data Center

by End User

Public Sector

Oil & Energy

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

Others

The ascendancy of the IT and telecom sector in the data center construction market was notable in 2023, capturing the largest share of 40.4%. This dominance stemmed from the widespread proliferation of smartphones and the escalating number of active internet users globally. Moreover, the continued rollout of 5G networks further bolstered the segment's supremacy in 2022, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the sustained adoption of network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networks (SDN) as platforms supporting OTT platforms, M2M communication, and online gaming is poised to propel the segment's growth. Consequently, investments in this domain are projected to escalate over the forecast period, driven by these technological advancements and evolving consumer needs.

Key players

Corgan Associates, Inc. ( United States ) Holder Construction ( United States ) Turner Construction ( United States ) DPR Construction ( United States ) Structure Tone ( United States ) Mortenson Construction ( United States ) Gilbane Inc. ( United States ) Balfour Beatty US ( United States ) Hensel Phelps ( United States ) Hoffman Construction ( United States )

Key questions answered in the report

Which region has the largest share in Global Data Center Construction Market? What is the growth rate of Global Data Center Construction Market? What segments are covered in Global Data Center Construction market? Who are the key players in Global Data Center Construction market? What is the study period of this market?

