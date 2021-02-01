Data Center Construction Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 55 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center construction market report.
The global data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- COVID-19 affected data center construction activity for at least a month worldwide, and reduced announcements on new projects during Q1 and Q2 2020.
- About 125 hyperscale data centers were opened or under construction in 2020 contributed to over 55% of the overall investment in the global construction market.
- Over 130 data centers have been identified in 2020, which had an installed capacity of less than 5MW, and around 145 data centers had an installed capacity between 5-15MW.
- Around 9 million square feet of data center space was added through the projects that were under development in 2020.
- Investment in general construction is expected to generate a cumulative revenue of around USD 130 billion to construction contractors and sub-contractors during 2020-2026.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by facility type, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 8 key support infrastructure providers, 7 key data center contractors, 10 key data center investors, and 61 other prominent vendors
Data Center Construction Market – Segmentation
- Currently, the US, Germany, Sweden, Australia, Canada, India, and France are witnessing the highest development and expansion of small data center projects, which fall under the capacity of less than 5 MW. Europe witnessed the development of multiple small projects, accounting for over USD 2 billion in investments.
- In terms of electrical infrastructure, several data center facilities in North America have adopted 2N redundant UPS systems. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks. Generators are still being deployed in N+1 redundant configuration.
- A majority of facilities in North America are cooled via free cooling solutions. Several facilities built-in 2020 adopted free cooling techniques to reduce the energy cost. Economizers, evaporative and adiabatic coolers, and free cooling chillers are adopted among data centers during summers and winters.
Data Center Construction Market by Facility Type
- Small
- Medium
- Hyperscale
Data Center Construction Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
Data Center Construction Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Data Center Construction Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
Data Center Construction Market by General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
Data Center Construction Market by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Data Center Construction Market – Dynamics
The market is now moving toward software-defined support infrastructure in the data center. The concept of Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) is gaining wide acceptance in the industry to improve the efficiency of IT infrastructure operations in data centers. Multiple software vendors in the power market are partnering with leading power infrastructure providers to improve the efficiency of data center facilities using software-defined practices. Virtual Power Systems is a notable SDDC solutions provider in the market that offers software and hardware modules to improve capacity utilization and availability through end-to-end automation of power infrastructure. With the use of Virtual Power Systems software, data center operators can reduce up to 25% in power costs. In 2020, Huawei launched an AI-powered modular data center and also use the SmartLi UPS with lithium-ion batteries. In addition, NVIDIA launched the "data center in a box," which is implemented with artificial intelligence.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- 5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
- COVID-19 Boosts the Data Centers Investments
- Cloud Adoption Drives the Data Center Market
Data Center Construction Market – Geography
Over 50 hyperscale data centers were active in North America in 2020, which operate at a power capacity of over 20 MW. Power consumption, carbon emissions, and increased water usage by data centers are major market challenges. Several innovations that aim to enhance the operational efficiency of the facility, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions have been witnessed in the market. Multiple hyperscale facilities are being powered by renewable energy sources to overcome issues with power consumption and carbon emissions. The deployment of 5G across the region during the forecast period will result in strong data growth and application workloads, resulting in high-performance computing infrastructure procurement as well as the construction of edge data centers across major states and provinces.
Data Center Construction Market by Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Latin American Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordic
- Denmark
- Iceland & Finland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central and Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- GCC
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Other African Countries
- Asia Pacific
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Other South Eastern Countries
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
Key Data Center Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Bouygues
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering Groups
- Mercury Engineering
- M+W Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Alfa Laval
- Altima Technologies
- Assa Abloy
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Condair Group
- Delta Group
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Hitech Power Protection
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls Royce Power Systems
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Socomec Group
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- ZincFive
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- Arup Group
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- CSF Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Co.
- HDR Architecture
- ISG
- Jones Engineering
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KKR Investment Group (Aceco TI S.A.)
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson Construction
- Red-Engineering
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet (Century Internet Data Center)
- Africa Data Centres
- Cologix (Colo-D)
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- Compass Data Centers (Root Data Center)
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- Canberra Data Centres
- Etisalat Group
- Global Switch
- Keppel DC
- NEXTDC
- QTS Realty Trust
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Shanghai Athub
- Scala Data Centers
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Turkcell
- Teraco Data Environments
- Vantage Data Center
