Data Center Cooling Market by Component, Type of Cooling, Type of Data Center, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Data Center Cooling Market Overview:



Data center cooling refers to the collective tools, techniques, and equipment that ensure temperature within permissible limit in data centers. Cooling system maintains required air circulation to each row and rack in the data centers. Data center cooling systems consist of infrastructure, management, and monitoring. Infrastructure includes air ducts, chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers among others. Management includes management software deployed in data center cooling while monitoring includes equipment & procedure for monitoring data center temperature.



The factors such as increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center and power density fuel the growth of the global data center cooling market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure & higher investment cost hinders the growth of the global market. In addition, cooling challenges during power outage are also expected to impend the growth of the global market. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based & portable cooling and rise in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to fuel the growth of the data center cooling market.



The global data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on type of cooling, the market is divided into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek.



Key Benefits for Data Center Cooling Market:



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center cooling market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global data center cooling market for the period 2018–2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Data Center Cooling Key Market Segments:



By Component

Solutions

Services



By Type Of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling



By Type Of Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Wholesale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Others



By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Key Market Players

Schneider Electric Se

Black Box Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Fujitsu Ltd.

Stulz Gmbh

Vertiv Co

Asetek



