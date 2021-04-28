Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 1.03 Billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
The data center cooling market in Southeast Asia is set to grow by USD 1.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. The rising adoption of mini data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation
Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:
- Geography
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Rest Of South-East Asia
- Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling
- Air-based Cooling
- Architecture
- Room Cooling
- Rack And Row Cooling
- Cooling system
- Air Conditioners
- Economizers
- Cooling Towers
- Chillers
- Others
Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Cisco Systems Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., and Schneider Electric SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia size
- Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia trends
- Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia industry analysis
The growth of the data center market through government support is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the regulatory challenge may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center cooling market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center cooling market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center cooling market in Southeast Asia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the data center cooling market vendors in Southeast Asia
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technique
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technique
- Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technique
Market Segmentation by Cooling system
- Market segments
- Comparison by the cooling system
- Room cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rack and row cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by the cooling system
Market Segmentation by Architecture
- Market segments
- Comparison by Architecture
- Air conditioners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Architecture
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Singapore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thailand - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
