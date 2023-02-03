Data Center Cooling Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 21,240.51 Million by 2028, Globally, at 10.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Data Center Cooling Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Data Center Cooling Market" By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners), By Application (Telecom, IT, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Data Center Cooling Market size was valued at USD 9,486.89 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21,240.51 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.60% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Data Center Cooling Market Overview

Data center cooling refers to all of the hardware, software, methods, and procedures used to maintain a data center's ideal operating temperature. When a data center is properly cooled, all devices and equipment are kept at the right temperature by providing the data center with enough cooling and ventilation. It has temperature alarm systems that automatically alert the controller when the server's temperature rises.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for energy-efficient data centre facilities, rising investments by managed service and colocation service providers, and expanding hyper-scale data center building. The emergence of big data, cloud technologies, and the Internet of Things has enabled businesses to invest in new centers to support ongoing corporate growth. This is also anticipated to accelerate market growth. The new center helps meet the expanding demands of established technology enterprises and young startups that are concentrating on digital transformation. Infrastructure change is one of the key elements influencing the market.

The industry's growth will be accelerated by rising demand for increased bandwidth, security, and operational efficiency. A data center ecosystem that can guarantee speedy deployment, scalability, flexibility, security, and availability is now necessary due to the developing trend toward digital transformation through connected technologies and IoT. Data center cooling satisfies each of these needs, which is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the industry.

Vendors are creating cutting-edge solutions that enable data center cooling systems with minimal alterations to the current data center configurations at a similarly low cost. It is anticipated that the Data Center Cooling Market will decrease due to the high development and maintenance expenses. Simpler planning, more dependability, agility, quicker deployment, and higher overall efficiency are all benefits of data center facility cooling. Due to these advantages, data center cooling providers are anticipated to create and expand data center cooling modules in the future, creating a market opportunity.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Data Center Cooling Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Data Center Cooling Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Schneider Electric SE, Asetek, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Black Box Corporation, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Nortek Air Solutions, Vertiv Co., AdaptivCOOL, and Coolcentric.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Data Center Cooling Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Data Center Cooling Market, by Product

Air Conditioners



Precision Air Conditioners



Chillers



Air Handling Units

Data Center Cooling Market, by Application

Telecom



IT



Retail



Healthcare



BFSI

Data Center Cooling Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research