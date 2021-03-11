Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9.6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center cooling market report.

The data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In 2020, COVID-19 boost data center demand, resulting in minor supply chain disruption during Q1 and Q2 2020 with quick recovery in Q3 and Q4 2020. The PUE of upcoming facilities will be lower than 1.5 via adoption of efficient cooling infrastructure with facilities that benefits using free cooling technique operate at a PUE of less than 1.3. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning workloads will grow the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling with vendors experience 15% YoY growth. Free cooling techniques will dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in North America , Europe , Japan , and Northern China The concept of district heating technology will grow beyond Nordic into other Western European countries. The use of this concept will decline the power pricing in Germany and the UK market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure (cooling systems & other infrastructure), systems, technique, liquid cooling technique, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 60 other vendors

Data Center Cooling Market – Segmentation

In 2020, data center cooling systems witnessed over 14% YOY investment compared to 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads increases the demand for liquid immersion and direct-to-chip solutions.

Data centers in Denmark offer 85% free cooling annually, which reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%. The data center market in Denmark is likely to witness the construction of facilities that are designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept.

offer 85% free cooling annually, which reduces electricity consumption by up to 50%. The data center market in is likely to witness the construction of facilities that are designed to transfer waste heat from the facility to nearby local communities under the district heating concept. Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based solutions. However, chilled water systems have a high prevalence in the market, especially water-based ones. The US, Europe , Nordic, China , Australia , New Zealand , Canada , and Japan use free solutions. Free chillers with waterless cooling systems with indoor CRAC units are also catching upon among data centers.

Data Center Cooling Market by Infrastructure

Cooling Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure

Data Center Cooling Market by Systems

CRAC & CRAH

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers

Other Units

Data Center Cooling Market by Technique

Air-based

Liquid-based

Data Center Cooling Market by Liquid Cooling Technique

Water-based

Direct-to-chip

Liquid Immersion

Data Center Cooling Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Cooling Market – Dynamics

Most data centers are mostly restricted to urban locations and prominent sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted considerable investments, and more data centers are planned for 2021. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices across businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to huge demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process information on par with major cities. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Innovative Data Center Technologies

District Heating by Data Centers

AI on Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

Data Center Investments Continue to Rise

Data Center Cooling Market – Geography

Most data centers in North America are designed as Tier III and Tier IV facilities, with the US leading in Tier IV facility construction. Most Tier IV data centers are configuring 2N redundancy cooling systems and Tier III facilities are opting for N+1 cooling redundancy. The US is witnessing a rise in the adoption of systems that support free cooling in data centers. On the other hand, Canada has witnessed the construction of Tier III facilities adopting N+1 and N+N redundant infrastructure for cooling. Cooling infrastructure in data centers evolved significantly in the past decade because of the need to reduce the OPEX of facilities, increase system efficiency, and decrease carbon emissions. Machine learning and sensors are increasingly being set up for real-time monitoring and advanced tracing of cooling infrastructure.

Data Center Cooling Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Iceland & Finland

&

Norway



Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central and Eastern Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other South Eastern Countries

