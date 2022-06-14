Data Center Cooling Market to be Worth $56.15 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach USD 56.15 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the number of data centers facilities worldwide is favoring the rapid growth in this space. Additionally, a gradual shift towards cloud services is creating demand for eco-friendly cooling technology.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

IT & telecom captured over 45% of the overall revenue share in 2021. 5G penetration and the pandemic that brought about a rapid need for digital transformation among enterprises is the key success factor for the segment's success over the last few years.

Raised floor containment, although ranking third among all containment types, is expected to gain traction in the future. The segment is projected to surpass a revenue demand of approximately USD 12.7 billion by 2030.

by 2030. Although the category was popular in earlier days, several factors such as ineffective cooling and costs have driven down the demand over the last few years.

The worldwide market for data center cooling is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the need for enhanced cooling techniques to negate the scorching heat due to rising global temperatures.

The market is highly consolidated and characterized by stiff competition with the presence of major global players, who are focusing on introducing different data center cooling techniques in order to enhance their market presence.

Data Center Cooling Market Growth & Trends

The favorable initiatives by governing bodies across the globe aimed at promoting cloud proliferation are driving the demand for data centers, subsequently creating avenues for the datacenter cooling industry. For instance, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) funded several projects related to cloud computing such as Smart Abu Dhabi or Smart Dubai. These projects were aimed at bringing in rapid digital transformation among enterprises while favoring the country's economic growth. Such initiatives and more by different governments globally will impel data center demand globally, thereby proliferating the need for cooling solutions.

The data center expansion is often associated with high CO2 emissions and increased energy usage. Furthermore, the data center cooling solutions are estimated to account for 35% of the total energy consumption in data center facilities. Therefore, vendors in this space are aiming to introduce sustainable cooling solutions while attempting to save over 70% of the cost associated with cooling. For example, Apple's North Carolina data center facility operates on sustainable power sources, and data center cooling is achieved through the free-air cooling technique, allowing the chillers to be off for almost 80% of the time.

Additionally, there is increasing pressure from the local and federal government agencies, environmentalists, and the general public, on organizations to implement green initiatives. Therefore, the rising demand for environment-friendly and cost-effective cooling solutions is expected to propel the growth of the datacenter cooling market. However, high installation and maintenance costs, electricity consumption, and carbon emissions are some of the challenges affecting the market growth.

Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center cooling market based on product, application, containment, structure, and region:

Data Center Cooling Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Air Conditioners

Precision Air Conditioners

Chillers

Air Handling Units

Others

Data Center Cooling Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Telecom

IT

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Energy

Others

Data Center Cooling Market - Containment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Raised Floor With Containment

Hot Aisle Containment (HAC)



Cold Aisle Containment (CAC)

Raised Floor Without Containment

Data Center Cooling Market - Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Rack-based Cooling

Row-based Cooling

Room-based Cooling

Data Center Cooling Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Nordic Countries

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South East Asia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Companies in the Data Center Cooling Market

Asetek

Coolcentric

Netmagic Solutions

Schneider Electric

Air Enterprises

Fujitsu Limited

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (P) Ltd.

