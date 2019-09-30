Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $23.22 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 13.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solution, and substantial growth with data center and power density have boosted the growth of the global data center cooling market. However, requirement of specialized infrastructure and higher investment cost coupled with cooling challenges during power outage hamper the market. On the contrary, advent of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technology and growth in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Solutions segment dominated the market

By component, the solution segmented dominated the market in 2017, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, owing to rise in adoption of energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective cooling solutions due to the stringent environment safety rules imposed by government. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period, as implementation of services ensures the effective functioning of solutions with transparency and control throughout the process.

Room-based cooling held the lion's share

The room-based cooling segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the market, owing to its low investment and increased adoption in high raised floor data centers as it facilitates better air circulation in such data centers. However, the rack-based cooling segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% through 2025, owing to its ability to provide precise conditions in close proximity, which is targeted at the banks with server cabinets.

North America ruled the market

The market across North America held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the market, owing to growth in big data and cloud adoption and presence of companies such as Google and Microsoft. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization in developing countries in regions such as India and China and increased number of data centers. The report includes analysis of the market across other regions such Europe and LAMEA.

Torchbearers of the market

Schneider Electric Se

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Black Box Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Stulz Gmbh

Vertiv

Asetek

