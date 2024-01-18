Data Center Cooling Market worth $29.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 12.7 billion in 2023 to USD 29.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. The market is witnessing robust growth worldwide due to increasing demand for cost-effective data center solutions and the rising importance of eco-friendly data center solutions.

By component, the solution segment is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market.

By component, the solution segment of the data center cooling market is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market. Energy-efficient data center air cooling solutions and liquid cooling solutions with lower carbon footprints are witnessing a growth in demand across all industries due to their cost-effectiveness and efficient performance.

The air conditioning segment, by solution, is estimated to lead the data center cooling market.

By solution, the air conditioning segment is projected to lead the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The trend toward higher data center density, driven by technological advancements and the rise of high-performance computing (HPC), has led to increased heat generation. Air conditioning systems are crucial in efficiently cooling densely packed server racks and preventing equipment from overheating.

By service, the maintenance & Support segment is estimated to dominate the data center cooling market.

By services, the maintenance & support services segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The market's growth is supported by the increasing adoption of eco-friendly data center solutions and notable government measures to enhance energy efficiency in data centers. The demand for support and maintenance services is expected to rise as businesses and organizations seek to optimize their data center operations and reduce their environmental impact. As a result, the maintenance and support segment will likely experience significant expansion, driven by the ongoing need for reliable and sustainable cooling solutions in the data center industry.

Room-based cooling segment, by type of cooling, is estimated to lead the market.

By type of cooling, the room-based cooling segment is projected to lead in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The growth of larger and denser data centers, driven by the rising demand for computing power and storage capacity, contributes to the demand for room-based cooling solutions. These solutions are designed to manage the overall climate within the data center space, ensuring optimal conditions for IT equipment.

Large data center segment, by data center type, is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market.

By data center type, a large data center segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Large data centers often have high server density, with numerous racks and servers densely packed within the facility. This high-density configuration increases the heat load, necessitating sophisticated and scalable cooling solutions to prevent thermal issues and ensure optimal performance.

IT & telecom segment, by industry, is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.

By industry, the IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The continuous rise in data traffic, driven by the proliferation of digital services, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), is a significant factor. IT and telecom data centers need robust cooling solutions to handle the escalating heat generated by high-density server equipment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global data center cooling market.

Asia Pacific will lead the data center cooling during the forecast period. Digital transformation, the proliferation of data centers, high-density computing trends, edge computing expansion, 5G network rollout, renewable energy integration, stringent environmental regulations, efficiency and cost savings considerations, and innovations in cooling technologies contribute to the dynamic growth of the data center cooling market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), Airedale International (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Black Box Corporation (US), and Munters Group AB (Sweden) are the key players in data center cooling market.

