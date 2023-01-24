Data center cooling solutions market to grow by 21.79% Y-O-Y in 2023; Customer-centered solutions will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data center cooling solutions market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics Inc., among others

Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Air conditioning, Economizers, Cooling towers, Chillers, and Others), Technique (Air-based cooling and Liquid-based cooling), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the data center cooling solutions market was valued at USD 6,601.52 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,171.24 million. The data center cooling solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 27,954.87 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 24.36% according to Technavio.

Data center cooling solutions market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Data center cooling solutions market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Aermec Spa - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as chilled water, direct expansion, and indirect evaporative air cooling technologies.

The company offers data center cooling solutions such as chilled water, direct expansion, and indirect evaporative air cooling technologies. Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd. - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as SmartCool ONE, SmartCool, and SmartCool iDrive.

The company offers data center cooling solutions such as SmartCool ONE, SmartCool, and SmartCool iDrive. AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers data center cooling solutions such as Optima adjustable temperature and humidity control.

The company offers data center cooling solutions such as Optima adjustable temperature and humidity control. Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers data center cooling solutions for traditional mechanical cooling.

Data center cooling solutions market – Market dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increased demand for data centers

Need to reduce OPEX

Growing use of free cooling technique

Key challenges –

Environmental concerns

Increasing water consumption by data centers

Lack of technical expertise

The data center cooling solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this data center cooling solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center cooling solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the data center cooling solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center cooling solutions industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center cooling solutions market vendors

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27,954.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aermec Spa, Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., AIRSYS Refrigeration Engineering Technology Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asetek AS, Black Box Corp., Chilldyne, Citec International, Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Engineered Fluids Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Immersion Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motivair Corp., Nortek Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Delta Electronics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

