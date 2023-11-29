Data Center Fabric Market in US to grow by USD 17.28 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Fabric Market in US report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center fabric market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 17.28 billion. The increasing demand for cloud computing drives the data center fabric market in US. Factors like the emergence of cloud computing have revolutionized the way businesses and individuals access and store data. This enables greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, and since there is an increase in the adoption of cloud computing services across businesses and organizations, it is fuelling the need for a robust and efficient data center fabric. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Fabric Market in US 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge - The high cost of implementation and maintenance challenges the data center fabric market in US. A substantial initial investment is associated with the deployment of data center fabric solutions. Various solutions include high-speed switches, routers, and other networking equipment. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The data center fabric market in US is segmented by Application (IT, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), End-user (Cloud service providers (CSPs), Enterprises, and Telecom service providers (TSPs)), and Geography (North America). 

  • By application, the IT segment is significant during the forecast period. The segment highly depends on data centers to store, process, and manage vast amounts of digital information (data). This is due to factors such as the increasing adoption of data center fabric solutions across the segment.  View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Data Center Fabric Market in US:

Appian Corp., Broadcom Inc., CDW Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cologix Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., Equinix Inc., EVODC LLC, Expedient, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., KDDI Corp., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Sabey Corp., TierPoint LLC, Vantage Data Centers Management Co. LLC

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 17.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.15

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Appian Corp., Broadcom Inc., CDW Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cologix Inc., CyrusOne LLC, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., Equinix Inc., EVODC LLC, Expedient, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., KDDI Corp., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Sabey Corp., TierPoint LLC, and Vantage Data Centers Management Co. LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

