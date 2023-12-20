Data Center Fabric Market Predicted to Soar to US$ 102.4 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting Robust CAGR of 23.6%

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Fabric Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center fabric market size reached US$ 29.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 102.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2023-2028.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data tools and multi-tier data center architectures across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used alternatives, data center fabric solutions are proven to provide advanced security to sensitive data and information of the enterprises. Furthermore, the increasing internet penetration and widespread utilization of interactive applications are escalating the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities that are supported by data center fiber solutions.

Apart from this, the emerging trend of the virtualization of data centers has enhanced the product utilization for agility and efficiency in organizational tasks and cloud implementations. Other factors, including various technological advancements and research and development (R&D) for facilitating automation across industries and reducing overall operating costs, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center fabric market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on solution type, process technology, end-user and vertical.

Breakup by Solution Type:

  • Switching
  • Routers
  • Storage Area Network (SAN)
  • Controllers
  • Network Security Equipment
  • Management Software

Breakup by Process Technology:

  • Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)
  • Digital Light Processing (DLP)
  • Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
  • Jet Printing
  • Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)
  • Enterprises
  • Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Breakup by Vertical:

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Government
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alcatel-Lucent, Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell, Extreme Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, IBM India Private Limited, Juniper Networks, Oracle Corporation and Unisys Corporation Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global data center fabric market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center fabric market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the process technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global data center fabric market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Data Center Fabric Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Solution Type
6.1 Switching
6.2 Routers
6.3 Storage Area Network (SAN)
6.4 Controllers
6.5 Network Security Equipment
6.6 Management Software

7 Market Breakup by Process Technology
7.1 Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)
7.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP)
7.3 Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
7.4 Jet Printing
7.5 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
7.6 Others

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)
8.2 Enterprises
8.3 Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
9.2 Media and Entertainment
9.3 Government
9.4 Education
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Retail
9.7 Others

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Post Sales Services

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Arista Networks
  • Avaya
  • Brocade Communications Systems
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell
  • Extreme Networks
  • Hewlett-Packard
  • Huawei
  • IBM India Private
  • Juniper Networks
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Unisys Corporation

