Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 460 Million by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center fire detection and suppression market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. In 2019, 450+ data center investments were identified worldwide, with 160+ projects being built across two countries namely, the US and China.

2. Around USD 2 billion investments will be made on fire suppression systems during 2019-2025.

3. Gaseous fire suppression systems dominate with few operators preferring water-mist suppression systems.

4. Among fire detection systems, intelligent detectors are becoming more popular due to lower false alarm chances.

5. Around USD 750 million will be invested on fire detection and suppression systems across data centers in APAC during 2020-2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by deployment location, systems, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 25 prominent vendors are profiled

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-fire-detection-suppression-market

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market – Segmentation

North America dominated the global data center fire detection and suppression systems market for other space/building level. The increasing construction of data centers in the US from colocation and cloud service providers has boosted the investment in other space/building level fire & safety systems.

dominated the global data center fire detection and suppression systems market for other space/building level. The increasing construction of data centers in the US from colocation and cloud service providers has boosted the investment in other space/building level fire & safety systems. The increase in data center outage due to fire-based incidents have grown the importance shown towards the procurement of fire-based suppression systems by operator's data centers. The market will continue to grow through the development of data center facilities worldwide.

Data center operators prefer cross zone detection when adopting a spot smoke detection system. Cross zone detection depends upon the activation of two alarms before subsequent action, such as the opening of a pre-action valve or clean agent discharge. This strategy also minimizes the potential for an unwarranted discharge of a fire suppression system

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Deployment Location

Other Space (Building Level)

Technical Space (Data Room Level)

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Product

Detection

Suppression

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market – Dynamics

The demand for internet-based services has increased over the past few years. Businesses are now adopting cloud services and advanced technologies for operation, data storage and other related work. The dependency of business over data center and internet exchange points has increased a lot. Thus, any type of unusual incidence such as fire can also lead to IT equipment damage and failure of services. The cost of IT equipment and downtime of the server room is much higher than the cost of the fire suppression system. Thus, data center operators are more focused on the protection and safety of IT equipment for such disasters. Data center operators are readily adopting fire suppression, which can overcome the fire without damaging the IT equipment. Previously data center operators adopted aqua-based fire suppression systems, which included wet pipe sprinklers, pre-action sprinklers, and special suppressions.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

High Demand for Edge Data Centers

Increased Innovations in Fire Suppression Systems

Colocation Investments boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

Growth in Hyperscale Data Center Contributing Safety System Sales

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market – Geography

The North American market witnessed new developments and expansion of over 150 data center facilities in 2019. The US had more than 135 data center facilities, followed by Canada with more than 15 data center projects in the same period. The US is the leading country in the North American region. The growing demand for data centers across the major business has also boosted the demand for fire suppression systems. The rack power density in the region has also increased with the rising adoption of High Performance Computing (HPC) resources. Data center operators are investing in advanced fire detection and suppression systems that can detect smoke in a high-density server environment.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-fire-detection-suppression-market

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Geography

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland

Central Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Others

North America

US



Canada

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Others

Nordic

Denmark



Norway



Sweden



Finland & Iceland

& Iceland

Others

Middle East

GCC



Others

Africa

South Africa



Others

Latin America

Brazil



Others

Major Vendors

Cannon Fire Protection

Advanced Safety Systems

Chemours

Danfoss Group

Delta (Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems Private Ltd.)

Encore Fire Protection

Fike Corporation

Fireboy-Xintex

Halma

Hochiki

Hyfire

InControl Systems

Instor

Johnson Controls

Kidde (United Technologies)

Marioff

Minimax (Vik­ing Group)

Robert Bosch

Securiton AG

SEVO Systems

Siemens

STANG KOREA

Smith & Sharks Projects ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Torvac Solutions

Xtralis (Honeywell)

Explore our date center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence