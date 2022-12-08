Data center general construction market size to increase by USD 10,249.4 million: 31% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center general construction market by type, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% and register an incremental growth of USD 10,249.4 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center General Construction Market 2023-2027

The data center general construction market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers data center general construction solutions such as power distribution, smart automation, and server room solutions.

The company offers data center general construction solutions such as power distribution, smart automation, and server room solutions. AECOM: The company offers data center general construction solutions such as design management, contract development, and quantity surveying.

The company offers data center general construction solutions such as design management, contract development, and quantity surveying. Arup Group Ltd.: The company offers data center general construction solutions such as computer fluid dynamics.

The company offers data center general construction solutions such as computer fluid dynamics. CORGAN: The company offers data center general construction solutions such as Vantage VA12, Ricloud, and T5 data centers.

The company offers data center general construction solutions such as Vantage VA12, Ricloud, and T5 data centers. CyrusOne Inc.: The company offers data center general construction solutions for North America , Europe , and South America .

The company offers data center general construction solutions for , , and . Digital Realty Trust Inc.

DPR Construction Inc.

HDR Inc.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global data center general construction market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The demand for data centers in the region will be driven by factors such as an increase in consumer and enterprise data traffic.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in investment in data centers, growth in the adoption of colocation services, and high demand for cloud-based services. However, the delays in delivering the projects on time are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into base building shell construction, architecture planning, and designing. The base building shell construction segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

The data center liquid immersion cooling market size is projected to grow by USD 537.54 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.77%. The increase in the construction of data centers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of alternative cooling methods may impede the market growth.

The data center power market size is projected to grow by USD 20569.77 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1%. The increasing investments in data centers are notably driving the data center power market growth, although factors such as the issue of UPS battery failure may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this data center general construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center general construction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data center general construction market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data center general construction market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center general construction market vendors

Data Center General Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,249.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup Group Ltd., Brasfield and Gorrie LLC, CORGAN, CyrusOne Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., DPR Construction Inc., HDR Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Jones Engineering Holdings Ltd., Legrand SA, M. A. Mortenson Co., Page Southerland Page Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Skanska AB, STO Building Group, The Walsh Group, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

