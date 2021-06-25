Data Center General Construction Market to grow by $ 8.76 billion | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
ABB Ltd., AECOM, and DPR Construction will emerge as major data center general construction market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 25, 2021, 10:01 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The data center general construction market is expected to grow by USD 8.76 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the data center general construction market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Data Center General Construction Market Participants:
ABB Ltd.
ABB Ltd. offers a wide range of services such as Intelligent grid connection, Datacenter power distribution, Datacenter smart automation, and other services.
AECOM
AECOM offers Design management, Contract development, Quantity surveying, and other services.
DPR Construction
DPR Construction provides data center mission-critical facilities, which include site selection, construction, and commissioning facilities.
Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Datacenter general construction market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Base Building Shell Construction
- Architecture Planning And Designing
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The data center general construction market is driven by the increase in investment in data centers. In addition, the focus on the construction of green data centers is expected to trigger the data center general construction market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Related Report on Information Technology Include:
Global Data Center Power Market- The data center power market is segmented by product (generators, transformers, UPS, transfer switches and switchgear, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Backup-as-a-service Market- The backup-as-a-service market is segmented by application (online backup and cloud backup) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
