Data Center General Construction Market to grow by $ 8.76 billion | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Data Center General Construction Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers a wide range of services such as Intelligent grid connection, Datacenter power distribution, Datacenter smart automation, and other services.

AECOM

AECOM offers Design management, Contract development, Quantity surveying, and other services.

DPR Construction

DPR Construction provides data center mission-critical facilities, which include site selection, construction, and commissioning facilities.

Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Datacenter general construction market is segmented as below:

Type

Base Building Shell Construction



Architecture Planning And Designing

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The data center general construction market is driven by the increase in investment in data centers. In addition, the focus on the construction of green data centers is expected to trigger the data center general construction market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

